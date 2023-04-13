Quant changed fashion for women in the 1960s and beyond

Iconic fashion designer Mary Quant, who is credited with creating the miniskirt and was a huge influence in the industry from the 190s onwards, has died at the age of 93.

The British fashion designer died peacefully at her home in Surrey this morning (Thursday 13 April), a statement from her family to the PA news agency said. It said: “Dame Mary, aged 93, was one of the most internationally recognised fashion designers of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator of the swinging sixties.”

In tribute to Quant, who was appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to Fashion in the New Year Honours list last year, we take a look back at some of her most wonderful fashion creations. Take a look through our gallery to see them all.

1 . The miniskirt Mary Quant, pictured here on 18 March 1968 with her models, will be remembered as the creator of the miniskirt. This image was taken at Heathrow Airport, London, ahead of Quant and her team leaving for a continental fashion tour.

2 . The culotte dress Quant was well-known for inventing many shorter styles of clothing, including the culotte dress. A model is pictured wearing a Paisley printed culotte dress created by Quant on 8 February 1968.

3 . Winter outfits Quant designed for all seasons, but always stayed loyal to her signature style. She pictured in 1972 with two models wearing clothing from her winter collection, including a knitted sweater and skirt - in Quant’s iconic shorter length.

4 . Jersey jumpsuit Quant designed clothes which would make everyone feel comfortable, so for those who did not want to wear a miniskirt alone she created other pieces. Model Viki Nixon is pictured wearing a brown jersey jumpsuit with matching mini skirt by Quant on 30 June 1969.

