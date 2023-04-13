For the curious.
Some of the best fashion moments from late designer Mary Quant.Some of the best fashion moments from late designer Mary Quant.
Mary Quant: 9 best fashion moments from miniskirt pioneer and British designer who has died at the age of 93

Quant changed fashion for women in the 1960s and beyond

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
3 minutes ago

Iconic fashion designer Mary Quant, who is credited with creating the miniskirt and was a huge influence in the industry from the 190s onwards, has died at the age of 93.

The British fashion designer died peacefully at her home in Surrey this morning (Thursday 13 April), a statement from her family to the PA news agency said. It said: “Dame Mary, aged 93, was one of the most internationally recognised fashion designers of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator of the swinging sixties.”

In tribute to Quant, who was appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to Fashion in the New Year Honours list last year, we take a look back at some of her most wonderful fashion creations. Take a look through our gallery to see them all.

Read more:

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant famous for pioneering mini skirt in the 60s dies aged 93

Fashion Week 2023: when are London, Paris, New York and Milan fashion weeks this year - what are they?

1. The miniskirt

2. The culotte dress

3. Winter outfits

4. Jersey jumpsuit

Related topics:fashion