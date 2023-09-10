This Morning pay tribute to Matty Lock - vacuum-reviewing Labour councillor - dead at 19
Vacuum-reviewer, Matty Lock, has been honoured by This Morning after his tragic passing at the age of 19.
Guest Matty Lock has been honoured by This Morning after his tragic passing at the age of 19. The TV show called Lock a "delightful young man" as it posted a heartfelt tribute on Twitter.
This Morning wrote: "Everyone at This Morning is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Matty Lock, aged just 19. He was a delightful young man, a joy to work with and his passion for vacuum cleaners and general mechanics was infectious.
"His family came to the studio and they were so proud that he’d turned a childhood hobby into a career. We will miss him and send our condolences to his family."
Lock was a familiar face to the This Morning audience, frequently appearing on the show to review vacuum cleaners, a hobby of his. He had also recently been elected as a town councillor in Maghull, and was a well-liked Labour Party member in Liverpool's Sefton and Merseyside.
Labour North West's account added: "I want to express our deepest condolences at the loss of Cllr Matty Lock. He had his whole life ahead of him, with huge potential, who I know was admired and loved across our party. Our thoughts are with his mum and dad and family at this difficult time."
When Lock was two years old, he received his first vacuum, a toy Henry; by five he was cheerfully vacuuming the whole home.
He first realised he had a flair for fixing hoovers when he restored a friend's grandma's damaged Henry that she was about to throw out. By the time he was just 13 years old in 2018, he had sold almost 300 machines to cleaning services, private homes and even his teachers at school.
He said at the time: "I just find it so satisfying getting them from places like builder's yards where they're full of plaster - being able to clean them up, make them look nice and get them up to a really good standard. I can get a broken machine for about £5, fix it and sell it on for £50.
"I work on rewiring and the motor, stripping it down, cleaning the fans, changing the carbon brushes, switches and bypassing the printed circuit board to make the vacuum more efficient.
"To test it I'll put down dirt, old food or oats to see how the vacuum performs picking up bits and pieces. I'm a perfectionist - I wouldn't sell a machine if I didn't feel like it would last. I'd love to be able to construct a vacuum that could do all jobs perfectly."