Once at the helm of the quintessential fashion brand, Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries now faces a series of allegations of sexual exploitation

Mike Jeffries, ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, is the subject of the latest BBCPanorama, in which he faces allegations of exploiting men for sex events he hosted around the world. The British broadcaster spoke to 12 men including young adult models, to piece together the exposé.

A decade ago, Jeffries was at the helm of the once quintessential American fashion brand, Abercrombie & Fitch. Now, the fashion mogul is facing a series of allegations involving him and his partner, Matthew Smith. But what is the story behind the American businessman, why is his name controversial and what are some of the allegations he faces.

Who is Mike Jeffries?

Mike Jeffries is an American businessman who served as CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch from 1992 until he resigned in 2014. Jeffries transformed the 131-year-old retailer - which was losing millions a year before he took over - into a youthful lifestyle brand.

Jeffries marketed the brand toward aspirational and attractive cliental and made a point of hiring young, attractive staff to work on the shop floors. Additionally, the company exclusively sized their clothes down to further home in on its target audience.

Jeffries was born in Oklahoma in 1944 but was raised in Los Angeles. He attended London School of Economics before graduating from Columbia Business School with an MBA in 1968.

Prior to his role at Abercrombie & Fitch, Jeffries, Jeffries started up his own clothing brand aimed at women, called Alcott & Andrews. However, it fell into bankruptcy in 1989 due to over expansion, the New York Times reports.

A few years later, Jeffries was head hunted by Les Wexner of the The Limited - the brand that acquired Abercrombie & Fitch when it filed for bankruptcy in 1988.

According to Salon, Jeffries is gay and reportedly lives with his partner, Matthew Smith. He shares son Andrew with ex-wife SusanHansen.

Mike Jeffries - a timeline of controversy

In a 2006 interview with Salon, Jeffries explained why Abercrombie & Fitch refused to make women’s clothing over a size 10. He said: “That’s why we hire good-looking people in our stores.

”Because good-looking people attract other good-looking people, and we want to market to cool, good-looking people -- we don’t market to anyone other than that,” he added.

In 2013, as the interview was dug up years later, Jeffries issued a public apology.

“While I believe this seven-year old, resurrected quote has been taken out of context,” he said. “I sincerely regret that my choice of words was interpreted in a manner that has caused offense.”

He added: “We are completely opposed to any discrimination, bullying, derogatory characterisations or other anti-social behavior based on race, gender, body type or other individual characteristics.”

In the 2022 Netflix documentary, White Hot, it was alleged that a racist and toxic atmosphere defined the culture of Jeffries’ stores. According to the documentary, employees of colour weren’t allowed on the shop floor and were delegated to the stock room.

All counts of alleged discrimination were included in a 2004 class action lawsuit, in which the brand agreed to pay $40 million to in order to settle the case. However, in 2009, the brand’s treatment of staff came into criticism yet again when former employee, Samantha Elauf, sued A&F after she was told her hijab violated the company’s employee “look” policy.

Panorama: What allegations are Mike Jeffries facing?

Jeffries and his partner, Smith face allegations of exploitation from men recruited for sex events they hosted around the world. As revealed in an expose by BBC Panorama, young adult men were allegedly brought to Jeffries and Smith by a middleman, identified as James Jacobson.

The BBC spoke to 12 men who described attended the events which involved sex acts. Eight of the men said they were sourced by Jacobson and paid to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Most of those involved, many young models at the time, believe they were ‘manipulated’ in some form. One man, referred to as Alex to protect his identiy, believes he was spiked with drugs and that there was a ‘very good possibility’ he was raped.

After being contacted by the BBC, Abercrombie & Fitch said it was “appalled and disgusted” by its former CEO’s alleged behavior and that the company has since been transformed into a ‘value driven organisation’ with ‘zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind.’