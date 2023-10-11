Meet the two trans women who so far have been confirmed for the 2023 edition of Miss Universe

There will be at least two trans women competing for the crown of Miss Universe 2023, as both Miss Portugal and Miss Netherlands head to the ceremony not only representing their country but also representing the trans community - despite Miss Netherlands getting some backlash after her win, and her fantastic rebuke to her ‘haters.’

Miss Universe first allowed transgender women to compete in 2012, with Angela Ponce, from Spain, becoming the first to enter six years later. However, the organiser of Miss Italy had been criticised for not allowing trans women to take part, with patron Patrizia Mirigliani insisting in July that contestants should be “women from birth”.

That stance may need to change however, given that Miss Universe changed hands when former owner Donald Trump sold the franchise to Thai businesswoman and trans advocate Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip (also known as Ann JKN) in 2019; Jakrajutatip herself is a trans woman, and now responsible for one of the world’s most revered beauty contests.

“From now on, it’s gonna be run by women, owned by a trans woman, for all women around the world to celebrate the power of feminism,” she said. “[On] this stage, called [the] Miss Universe competition, we can elevate all women to feel strong enough, good enough, qualified enough.”

Who are the trans women competing in Miss Universe 2023?

Marina Machete

Machete earned her place in the 2023 edition of Miss Universe by virtue of becoming Miss Portugal earlier this year - and with it, the first trans woman to win the contest. A 28-year-old flight attendant from Palmela in Setúbal, Marina Machete expressed her pride in becoming the first trans woman to compete for the title of Miss Portugal.

“For many years I wasn’t eligible to compete, and now it’s such an honour to be part of this incredible group of candidates,” she wrote on Instagram after her win.

Rikkie Valerie Kollé

Another trailblazer for trans women wishing to compete in Miss Universe, Rikkie Valerie Kollé made history as the first trans woman to be crowned Miss Netherlands. Hailing from Breda in the south of the Netherlands, Rikkie overcame backlash following her win and used the opportunity to advocate for trans rights and raise awareness about the challenges faced by the transgender community, including long waiting lists for gender-affirming care.

“The only thing I want to say to the haters is: thank you, because you’re giving me a bigger platform than I [could] ever imagine,” she admitted in the face of the backlash. “I want to speak up for the trans people who need it. As a little kid I didn’t have someone to look up to, I want to be that role model and inspiration for others.”

She might also be a familiar face to some - Kollé was featured in the 11th season of Holland’s Next Top Model.

When is Miss Universe 2023 taking place?