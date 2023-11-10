Davide Renne has died of a heart attack and only began his post as Moschino’s new Creative Director this month

Davide Renne only took over as the new Creative Director of fashion label Moschino in November of this year. He has died of a reported heart attack. Photograph by Getty

Davide Renne, who began his new role as the Creative Director of Moschino on November 1, 2023, has reportedly died of a heart attack. He was 46. In a statement Moschino’s chairman Massimo Ferretti said “There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time. Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon. We still can’t believe what happened.” Ferretti added that Davide Renne was both “loved and respected.”

Davide Renne was due to present his inaugural collection for Moschino next February during Milan Fashion Week, having previously worked at Gucci. At present, there is no news yet on who will succeed him.

W magazine reported that when he was appointed, Davide Renne “has been the assumed choice for the gig among fashion insiders and his appointment continues the trend of behind-the scenes designers who’ve recently gotten pulled up to the big leagues, like Sabato De Sarno at Gucci, Sean McGirr at Alexander McQueen and most recently, Chemena Kamali at Chloe.”