Keesha Warburton, 24, found out she was pregnant at the same time as her 44-year-old mum

A mum and daughter who were both pregnant at the same time have given birth to baby boys just two weeks apart.

Melanie Warburton, 44, came home after her six week scan to tell her 24-year-old daughter Keesha that she was expecting - just as Keesha had taken a pregnancy test that revealed she was also pregnant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stay-at-home mum Melanie, from Atherton, Greater Manchester, said the experience of being pregnant at the same time as her daughter was “wonderful”, but admitted “because of the hormones we both had we did rip into each other a few times.”

Keesha with Carter, (L) and Melanie with Grayson (R) (Photo: Keesha Warburton / SWNS)

Melanie had been trying for a baby with her husband William Warburton, 36, Keesha’s step dad, a health and safety specialist after getting her tubes untied and found out she was expecting in May 2018.

She came home to show her daughter the scan after her six week appointment in June 2018 but before she could Keesha broke the news she was pregnant by showing her a pregnancy test.

The 24-year-old trainee teaching assistant, from Atherton, Greater Manchester said: “I came down the stairs with a pregnancy test in my hand and there was my mum with a scan in her hand.

Melanie and Keesha went to appointments together and shared a joint baby shower (Photo: SWNS)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was bonkers but amazing to go through pregnancy and giving birth with her. She reassured me every step of the way. Our two boys get along amazing with each other. They bounce off each other.”

The pair said they were excited for each other and supported each other throughout the pregnancy. Keesha, who has been with partner Callum Pearson, 23, a stay-at-home dad, for six years, explained: “I had suffered a stillbirth previously so it was amazing having my mum telling me everything was normal or ok.

“She’d feel the baby move and then two weeks later I would. We just went through everything together.”

The close pair went to appointments together throughout their pregnancies, shopped for baby clothes and discovered they were expecting boys together, before sharing a joint baby shower to celebrate their upcoming arrivals with family and friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 15 January 2019, Melanie was rushed to Bolton Royal Hospital in Greater Manchester to have a c-section after suddenly going into labour three weeks early. She welcomed her son, Grayson, now four, at 4.08pm, weighing 6lbs 7oz. Grayson is her third child.

Grayson and Carter are due to start school together in September (Photo: Keesha Warburton / SWNS)

Just two weeks later, Keesha was induced and gave birth to a baby boy named Carter, also four, at 10.55am, weighing 5lbs 4oz. She said: “To get a little brother and have my own son at the same time was incredible.

“A little bit bonkers but just amazing. The two boys now get on amazingly and have even worn matching outfits for Halloween.”

Although they are officially ‘uncle’ and ‘nephew’, the pair say their baby boys are like ‘brothers’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two months later, Keesha found out she was pregnant again with twins and gave birth to Lottie and Louis 7 January 2020, in the same room where her mum gave birth to her exactly 21 years ago.

She added: “It’s been amazing seeing how well Carter and Grayson get along. They had every milestone so close together. It has been so lovely to see.”

Keesha has been able to reach out to her mum Melanie every step of the way and said the pair are "best friends".