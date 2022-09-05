The video went viral on TikTok after fans questioned whether the pregnancy announcement was a joke or just bizarre.

A viral pregnancy announcement has left social media users confused, as the bizarre clip shows a woman sucking on a used pregnancy test.

Janelle Flon and Kate Heintzelman, who live in the US, have gained popularity on TikTok with their funny and adventurous videos uploaded to a shared account which has 3.5 million followers.

Fans of the bestfriends are questioning whether TikToker Janelle is actually pregnant, following a confusing announcement made by her best friend Kate.

Janelle posted the video on TikTok which now has over 922,000 views.

It is common for people to announce their pregnancy with a surprise photo or video on social media however this unusual approach has received a lot of backlash.

On 4 September 2022, the duo posted an unusual pregnancy announcement after Kate supposedly found out that Janelle was pregnant - before Janelle knew herself.

The video starts with Kate swapping Janelle’s straw in what looks like a frozen cocktail for a pregnancy test.

Kate then takes the drink over to her friends, who are sitting at an outdoor table in the sun.

Janelle and Kate share a TikTok account with 3.5 million followers.

She says to Janelle: “They were out of straws, so they just gave me like a stirrer".

Janelle proceeds to drink the “cute” beverage, while using the pregnancy test as a stirrer and a spoon.

It becomes clear to the other girls around the table that the ‘stirrer’ is a pregnancy test - but it takes Janelle slightly longer to realise what she is sucking on.

When she finally realises, she asks in shock: “are you pregnant?” then corrects herself and asks: "wait, am I pregnant?”.

Kate replies: “Yes, you’re pregnant!”.

To which Janelle cheers with a huge smile on her face: "I am? Did you sneak this into the toilet?"

The TikTok, which has over 10 million views and nearly 5000 comments, has left viewers confused.

Many picked up on the fact that Kate had let Janelle put a used pregnancy test in her mouth.

One wrote: “Are we not going to acknowledge the fact that IT WAS IN HER MOUTH?!?!??”

Whilst another asked: “Did she just put a pregnancy test of a f****g toilet in her pregnant friend’s drink?!”

It would not be out of character for the women to be playing a joke on their fans.

Other viewers were left confused about who’s test it was, with one writing: “Wait… whose pregnant?”

While another wrote: “Whose baby is it - I’m so confused”.

The video has left people wondering if Janelle is actually pregnant - or if this is another one of their humorous videos.

One eagle-eyed viewer spotted that the pregnancy test was blank, writing: “Look at the test to begin with, it’s blank, not been used. She tried to cover it with her finger.”