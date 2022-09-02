Woman left embarrassed after restaurant forces her to cover up her racy outfit with a lost property scarf
A TikToker, from the US was left embarrassed after a fancy restaurant deemed her outfit ‘inappropriate’ for the required dress code
Photo Credit: Tik Tok / @slayraslaye
A woman has gone viral on social media after revealing that an upmarket restaurant considered her outfit ‘inappropriate’ for the required dress code.
Posting under the handle @slayraslaye on TikTok, the user from the US, showed herself wearing a very low-cut green crop-top, that only-just conceals her modesty.
The 23-year-old also donned a brown scarf over her shoulders that was big enough to wrap around herself.
Across the video clip, @slayraslaye wrote: "When you get dress-coded at an upscale restaurant”.
She showed herself with her hand across her face in a look of sheer embarrassment.
The caption under the video reads: “Yes this scarf belongs to the restaurant… i didn’t know these were the vibes #SummerMashup#fypシ”
The clip is accompanied by a popular TikTok sound called “ pippa and beatrice “Here comes the w**e.”
It has already gathered over 69,000 views on TikTok, and over 300 comments, with most agreeing that her outfit was far too revealing to dine-out at a fancy restaurant.
One wrote: "You look gorgeous but no formal restaurant would allow that top.”
A second added: “If someone showed up to my fancy restaurant like that I would assume that they were an escort.”
And another wrote: “Why is everybody so upset about a dress code? If i go to a fancy restaurant I wouldn’t want the other guest look like they’re at the club🤦🏼♀️”
With another commenting: “Wow. I respect the restaurant.”