Thanks to the likes of KSI and brothers Logan Paul and Jake Paul, boxing has become a common method amongst influencers for settling scores

Ever since KSI and Logan Paul decided to take their online feud into the ring, influencer boxing matches have become something of a common occurrence.

The latest social media fight to go ahead is that of TikTok stars Simple Simon and Ed Matthews after the two clashed online earlier this year.

This is everything you need to know about the fight and how you can watch.

Who are Simple Simon and Ed Matthews?

Simple Simon is the social media handle for Simon Colbran, a head football coach at Stars Football Academy in East Sussex and a social media star who posts football and dancing videos to TikTok.

The 52-year-old went viral on TikTok after he clashed with fellow TikToker Cal the Dragon on a TikTok live.

During the stream, Colbran called Cal the Dragon “a melt” while Cal responded by calling Simon “an overrated t****r”.

Colbran has a daughter, 18-year-old Keely Colbran who also has a social media following of her own, with over 20,000 followers on Instagram and 150,000 followers on TikTok.

Ed Matthews and Simple Simon are set to settle their beef in the ring on Saturday night (Photo: Kingpyn)

Colbran and Ed Matthews, 19, butted heads online after Matthews called out Colbran for making videos on TikTok with 21-year-old OnlyFans creator Astrid Wett because of their age difference.

Matthews also accused Colbran of exploiting Cal the Dragon in order to boost his own online following.

Speaking to Pitch Side about the fight, Colbran said: “I’m confident. I wouldn’t get in the ring if I didn’t think I was going to win.

“But I’m not going to be like [Matthews]. He’s a cocky little s**t isn’t he? Let him do all the talking. I’m realistic. I know what the situation is.

“I’ve got to train hard and be at my best ability and my best fitness to beat him.

“I’m not stupid, you know? He’s in really good shape, he is, that’s the only compliment I’m going to give him.

“But he is in good shape and I know I’ve got to give my all and put myself through the paces to win that fight.”

When and where are they fighting?

The pair will face off in the ring on Saturday 16 July, with the two expected to take centre stage at around 10pm, depending on the length of the time the undercard fights take.

The event is being held at Indigo at The O2 in London.

Who else is fighting?

Also fighting on the official fight card on Saturday is:

Ellie Brooke versus AJ Bunker for the co-main event

Chef Dave versus Aaron Hunt

Luke Bennet versus Dean LM

Ginty versus Kayrhys

Paddy Murphy versus Dave the Other Guy

Pully Arif versus Tommy Mulligan

Tempo Arts versys Smithey

How can I watch the fight?