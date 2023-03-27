Lily Butler was filmed being beaten by her school peers and the video was shared online

A mum has spoken of her horror after finding a video of her 12-year-old daughter being violently attacked on an ‘Instagram fight page’.

Defenceless victim Lily Butler was filmed being beaten repeatedly by her school peers and the video was then shared on social media.

Her mum came home to find Lily badly bruised and shaken-up after the incident, but her concern soon turned to fury after discovering the footage of the attack had been posted online.

Megan Jones, 31, said she watched in horror as her daughter was held on the floor and punched multiple times in the footage uploaded to Instagram page ‘la.baites’.

The page, which has now been taken down by Instagram, featured a series of fights inside corridors and on school grounds at Littlehampton Academy in West Sussex. The bio invited users to send in videos and pictures and described pupils getting “boxed” and “banged”.

Lily Butler shows her injuries suffered at the hands of school bullies (Photo: SWNS)

Ms Jones said the incident came about after Lily had a “disagreement” with a pupil and said the school should have taken stronger action against the perpetrators. She explained: “Three months ago Lily had a disagreement with one of the girl’s brothers, but they sorted it out and that was fine.

“But even though it was sorted it was just an excuse for her to go and attack someone else. Then she saw Lily down the park and said “I’m going to get you.” Then somebody filmed it, and just started attacking her. Lily didn’t know they were going to attack her.”

Lily, who is in Year 7, told her mum her attackers were two years older than her. In the footage, bystanders jeered and filmed the girls punching her in the face as she lay face down on the floor.

Two female attackers are then shown aggressively following Lily as she tries to cross the street away from them, before one of them steps in front and punches her in the face. Footage shows Lily being shouted at before the other assailant begins hitting her face multiple times.

The 12-year-old then walks off but is pursued by one of the girls as the other turns to the young male holding the camera, flashes her knuckles, and says “s**t.” The girl then returns to Lily and the ongoing attack over the road and punches her in the face while her back is turned.

One of the attackers then grabs Lily’s hair and coat and violently drags her across the pavement, before both pile on top of her, yanking her hair and punching her head while her face is on the ground.

The 12-year-old was beaten up by her school peers who posted footage on social media (Photo: SWNS)

Lily can be seen curling, defenceless, into a ball as she is pinned to the ground and hit repeatedly in the head. Youths gather around the scene and the cameraman can be heard shouting: “Oi, bloodclart, oi f***, bloodclart.”

Watching the violence progress, bystanders begin calling: “Get off her, get off her.” and “Sit up, sit the f*** up.” Two young men attempt to drag the attacker away, but she clings onto Lily’s hair and keeps hitting her head, before getting up and dragging the 12-year-old along the floor.

Ms Jones blamed the school’s inaction and called for the attackers to be kicked out, but claims the school said no as a police investigation is ongoing.

She added: “They say they have to wait until the police investigation to do anything, well no, you should be nipping it in the bud now and get them out. They’re more worried about 22 pleats in their skirt, or that their skirt is above their knees.”

‘One punch is all it takes’

Ms Jones said she has attempted to confront those responsible herself and warned the attack was so horrific her daughter could have been killed. She said: “That one punch, one punch is all it takes to kill someone. And what they have done is just absolutely disgusting.”

Other parents who saw Ms Jones’ post about the incident said their daughters had also been attacked in a similar way. Ms Jones added: “On the Instagram account, there’s two girls in LTA uniform fighting in the corridor, inside the school on their playground, and the teachers are just intervening at the end. Why are you not doing more to stop it?”

Megan Jones and her daughter Lily Butler (Photo: SWNS)

Megan’s husband John Jones, 43, said: “This is the result of no one nipping it in the bud. 90% of the videos on that Instagram account were on school grounds.

“The school say, oh, we’ll keep the girls out the corridors for a week. But if our Lily had fallen the other way, and smashed her the back of her head on the curb, as opposed to her front, she could be a vegetable.”

Sussex Police said: “We are aware of this incident, which reportedly occurred in Mewsbrook Park, Littlehampton, around 4.30pm on March 13. Officers have engaged with the victim and her family and provided safeguarding advice, and enquiries are ongoing.”