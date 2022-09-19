Dorries was known for her controversial tweets, including one which called out Rishi Sunak’s suit during the Tory Leadership Contest

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter account.

Twitter users were surprised to see the Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire’s account did not exist.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former culture secretary got herself into hot water on the platform, with controversial posts attacking her political opponents.

During the Tory Leadership Contest she tweeted about former Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s suits and Prime Minister (PM) Liz Truss’ earrings.

Dorries quit the cabinet two weeks ago after Boris Johnson stepped down as PM.

So, why has Nadine Dorries deleted her Twitter account? Here’s everything you need to know.

Nadine Dorries leaving Downing Street as Culture Secretary in July (Pic: Getty Images)

Why has Nadine Dorries deleted her Twitter account?

Dorries had a large following on Twitter, often due to her controversial remarks on the platform.

In July, her tweets against Tory Leader candidate Sunak drew criticism from within her own party.

Her tweet said: “Liz Truss will be travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire’s Accessories.

“Meanwhile…Rishi visits Teeside in Prada shoes worth £450 and sported £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepared for crunch leadership vote.”

In response, Tory MP Angela Richardson MP responded: “FFS Nadine! Muted.”

Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter account (Pic: Twitter)

But, it didn’t stop there, in July, Dorries retweeted an image showing Sunak as Brutas stabbing former PM Boris Johnson in the back.

It’s not the first time her use of social media has been questioned.

In 2021 Dorries was asked about her tweets after she backed an Online Safety Bill which she claimed would “end abuse, full stop”.

SNP MP John Nicolson asked the then culture secretary if it was appropriate to call journalist James O’Brien a “public school posh boy f*ck wit”.

With Dorries claiming shae “may have” sent the tweet in question.

No exact reason has been given as to why Dorries has deleted her account.

Although there is speculation on Twitter that it may be to do with her hoping to join the House of Lords.

In a tweet sharing some of Dorries controversial posts, one user tweeted: “Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter. Wonder if she was concerned it would affect any vetting by the House of Lords Appointments Commission...”

Why did Nadine Dorries leave the government?

Dorries left government after the appointment of Liz Truss as PM.

Truss had offered Dorries her previous role as Culture Secretary in the cabinet, but she turned it down.

In a statement, Dorries said: “I have submitted my letter of resignation to the outgoing Prime Minister. I am humbled that Liz Truss extended her confidence in me by asking me to remain as Secretary of State for DCMS.”

Adding: “I know that Liz will be a worthy successor; protecting your legacy and providing both leadership and vision for the nation.”

What has the reaction been?

There has been a mixed reaction across social media, with some accounts pleased to see Dorries gone, whilst others are questioning her motives.

Twitter user @acailler tweeted sharing a giff: “ Sadly, @NadineDorries has deleted her Twitter account. I, for one, will miss her.”

Whilst others shared speculation that she had deleted her account due to her hoping to join the House of Lords.

Twitter user @mrjamesob the journalist who Dorries has called out in the past tweeted: “Not to rain on the parade, but it’s possible that Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter account in order to prevent the House of Lords Appointment Committee from scrutinising the unhinged bile she routinely posted.”

Many Twitter users were also quick to point out that even after deleting her account, her tweets were still reachable.