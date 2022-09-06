Nadine Dorries will follow in Priti Patel’s footsteps in returning to the backbenches after Liz Truss was announced as the winner in the Tory leadership race

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is everything you need to know.

Why is Nadine Dorries stepping down?

A source close to Dorries, who was a prominent supporter of Truss during the leadership election, reportedly told the Mail Plus that she believed it was the right time for her to go.

They said: “Nadine has agonised over this as she is 100% supportive of Liz. But she has decided now is the right time to leave the Cabinet.”

Nadine Dorries arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on July 12, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

It’s understood that Dorries had been given the opportunity to continue within the Cabinet ahead of Truss’s appointment as Prime Minister, but instead chose to return to the backbenches.

It is expected that she will now be given a peerage in Johnson’s resignation honours list, triggering a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.

Dorries was appointed Culture Secretary in September last year, having previously served as Health Minister.

Who will be the new Culture Secretary?

An official announcement about who could replace Dorries as Culture Secretary has not yet been made, however there has been much speculation about what Truss’ new Cabinet could look like once she formally takes over as Prime Minister.

According to reports, Penny Mordaunt , former international development secretary, is being considered as Dorries’ replacement as Culture Secretary.

Mordaunt was an early favourite during the Tory leadership race, however she was ultimately eliminated from the running, leaving Truss and Sunak to go head to head.

Penny Mordaunt (L) greets Liz Truss ahead of the second Conservative party membership hustings on August 01, 2022 in Exeter, England (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

She then offered her support to Truss, telling a hustings event in Exeter: “Seeing [Truss] over the last few weeks has made be want to help her, to help her win, to help build the team we need to win the country, and to give ourselves as a party and as a nation the pride and confidence we need to reach out full potential.”

Mordaunt added: “I could have remained undeclared, I could be off sipping pina coladas right now but I’m not because this is too important and I’m not going to leave this to chance.”

At the event, Truss said of Mordaunt: “She’s a great person, she’s a great politician, she’s a great patriot and I’m proud to call her my friend.”

Who else has resigned?

News of Dorries’ resignation comes shortly after Priti Patel announced that she would be leaving her role as Home Secretary .

Patel shared her resignation letter to Johnson on Twitter, writing: “It has been the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary for the last three years.

“I am proud of our work to back the police, reform our immigration system and protect our country.”

In her resignation letter, Patel said: “I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new Leader, and will give her any support as our new Prime Minister.

“It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the backbenches, once Liz formally assumes office and a new Home Secretary is appointed.

“From the backbenches, I will champion many of the policies and causes I have stood up for both inside and outside of Government.”

Priti Patel looks on during a visit with members of the Thames Valley Police, at Milton Keynes Police Station on August 31, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England (Photo by Andrew Boyers - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Cabinet Office minister Nigel Adams and Tory party co-chair Ben Elliot have also announced their resignations as well.