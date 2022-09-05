He may have stepped down as leader of the Conservative Party, but Boris Johnson will still have a seat in the House of Commons

Liz Truss has officially been crowned the leader of the Tory Leadership Contest making her the next Prime Minister (PM) of the UK.

The Foreign Secretary will taking over the job from Boris Johnson, who resigned on 7 July after his response to the Chris Pincher scandal.

The former PM had vowed to carry on, but faced an uphill battle after even his most ardent allies including Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid and Michael Gove called for him to step down.

Johnson remained at Downing Street in a caretaker role until his sucessor could be announced.

Truss will be officially appointed by the Queen at Balmoral on 6 September.

Moving vans have already been spotted outside Downing Street.

So what will happen to its former resident? Here’s everything you need to know about what is next for Boris Johnson.

What’s next for Boris Johnson? (Pic: NationalWorld/Mark Hall)

What’s next for Boris Johnson?

Johnson had a busy career before he became the Prime Minister in 2019.

It’s highly unlikely that he will join the new government or be offered a ministerial role.

Johnson is currently an MP for the constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip and before venturing into politics he worked as the editor for the Spectator newspaper.

It’s predicted that he will return to writing media columns and making public appearances.

Before becoming Prime Minister, Johnson made £275,000 a year from his column for the Daily Telegraph.

Is Boris Johnson an MP?

Johnson is an MP for the constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Since it was created, the seat has always been held by a member of the Conservative Party.

Johnson took over from former property develope Michael Heseltine who had retired.

In an interview with GB News in June 2022, some of his consituents expressed that they felt “let down” by the PM.

A man interviewed said: “I think it’s very doubtful that he can survive this. I really don’t. Because he – you know – there’s too many voting against him to be a credible leader anymore. The party is over. It is disunited at the moment.”

Whereas a female consituent reflecting on the partygate scandal said: “I think he let the country down. And at the time that everyone who stayed at home, and they were trying to protect each other by isolating themselves, he was partying.”

Johnson earns a salary of £84,144 as an MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

How long has Boris Johnson been MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat?

Johnson became an MP for the constituency in 2015 and still holds his seat in the House of Commons.

However, this is not the only constituency that the former Conservative Party Leader has held.

Johnson was first elected to Parliament in 2001 to the Conservative safe seat of Henley.

During this time he was also working as an editor for the Spectator newspaper.

His first stint in parliament wasn’t ambitious, with Johnson only attending 45% of parliamentary votes in his second term, but during his tenure he was appointed as shadow Arts Minister.

In 2004 it was revealed that Johnson had been having an affair with fellow Spectator journalist Petronella Wyatt.

He was dismissed from his role in the shadow cabinet after he was caught out to be lying but continued on as MP.

Johnson continued to serve the constituency of Henley until 2008, when he stood down to launch his bid to become Mayor of London.

After leaving parliament, he successfully won two terms as the Mayor of London, overseeing the city as they welcomed fans for the 2012 Olympics.

Johnson returned to the House of Commons in 2015 after he was elected for his current constituency, Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Where is his constituency?

Uxbridge is located to the west of Greater London (Pic: Getty Images)

Uxbridge and South Ruislip is located to the west of Greater London.

It is set in the Borough of Hillingdon and is only 14 miles outside of London’s city centre.

Uxbridge is most known for its picturesque canal and canal boats.