NFL legend and seven-time Superbowl winning quarterback Tom Brady met with Birmingham City F.C fans in a local supporters boozer after it was announced that he was the club's new minority owner.
Brady, 46, retired from his successful NFL career in February 2023. It was announced in early August that he was now a minority shareholder and partial owner of Championship club Birmingham City F.C and would hold the role of chairman on the club's new Advisory Board through a partnership with with Knighthead Capital Management LLC.
Celebrating his new business venture, the athletic superstar made a trip to Birmingham to meet with fans in The Roost, in Small Heath, just a short walk from the club's home ground St Andrews Stadium.
Videos from the pub showed fans warmly welcoming Brady to the establishment, with chants of 'USA, USA, USA' ringing around as he made his way through the pub. Brady then spoke to some supporters ahead of a home match against Leeds United.
He told one young fan to "cheer loud today", before telling others that it was "nice to meet you". Brady then left the pub and made his way to the stadium for the 3pm kick-off.
According to our sister title BirminghamWorld, earlier in the day Brady visited another haunt for supporters, The Royal George Hotel, where he spent £150 behind the bar to buy fans a pint before the match, as well as leaving owner Antoin McGroarty a £400 tip.
Brady's visit was a success all-round and was topped off with a 1-0 win. When jokingly asked by ITV presenter Hugh Woozencroft in a post-match interview if he was a fan of "real football", the record-breaking NFL star playfully snapped back: “Wait a minute, what are you talking about?"
He added: "There's pretty good football in America too and I think for me, I'm a fan of sports. I've been playing sports since I was a kid. Been a big fan of your version of football for a long period of time too.
"It's a global sport, I've enjoyed following it over a long period of time, I've had family involved in it over a long period of time so when Tom [Wagner] presented me with the opportunity it was a no-brainer for me."
Brady follows in the footsteps of other US celebrities investing in UK sport. One of the biggest stories of the past few years has been the takeover of Welsh club Wrexham by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with both taking a hands-on role in the club.