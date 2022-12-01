The charity boss is at the centre of a royal racism row after Prince William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey made inappropriate comments towards her while at a reception at Buckingham Palace

Ngozi Fulani said she was “interrogated” and “abused” by Lady Susan Hussey while at a Buckingham Palace reception, after the Royal household member persistently asked her where she came from. (Credit: PA)

Ms Fulani was attending a reception at Buckingham Palace at the time, where a special event for domestic abuse was taking place. Also in attendance at the event was the Queen Consort and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Advertisement

The incident has caused uproar inside and outside of the Royal Family. Prince William’s spokesperson released a statement on the Prince’s behalf in which they said “racism has no place in our society”, adding: "The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

Ms Fulani has been open about her experience at Buckingham Palace. She described the encounter as a form of “abuse”.

Advertisement

But what else did she say about Lady Hussey and the situation? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Ngozi Fulani?

Advertisement

Ngozi Fulani, 61, co-founded the Sistah Space charity in 2015. Sistah Space is the only UK charity which specialises in offering support to female domestic violence victims from an African and Caribbean background.

Ms Fulani was born in the UK. Her parents were part of the windrush generation, having moved from Barbados to London in the 1950s.

The charity boss had completed a degree in African Studies at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies and run an African dance group. However, it was following the murder of 45-year-old Valerie Forde and her 22-month-old daughter at the hands of Valerie’s ex-partner in 2014 that Ms Fulani changed course.

Ngozi Fulani said she was “interrogated” and “abused” by Lady Susan Hussey while at a Buckingham Palace reception, after the Royal household member persistently asked her where she came from. (Credit: PA)

Advertisement

Ms Fulani, who was working as a marriage registrar at the time, was touched by the story and went onto train as a domestic violence advocate. She eventually stepped out and launched her own organisation, Sistah Space, to help support other women in the African and Caribbean communities going through domestic violence.

What has Ngozi Fulani said about her conversation with Lady Hussey?

Advertisement

Ms Fulani shared details of her interaction with the 83-year-old Royal Family member shortly after the reception at the palace had taken place. She tweeted that Lady Hussey had asked her “where she really came from” - when she replied “London”, Lady Hussey continued to press her to answer when she “first came here”.

Ms Fulani was taken back by the interaction, adding that she had “mixed feelings” about her time at the palace as a result. Her tweet quickly went viral and led to a response from Buckingham Palace and Lady Hussey herself.

The charity boss has since spoken about her experience in several interviews. She told the BBC she felt the conversation with Lady Hussey had amounted to “abuse”, adding that the interaction felt more like an “interrogation” in which she was being asked to “denounce her British citizenship”.

Advertisement

Speaking to BBC Radio Four’s Today programme, she said: "It was like an interrogation. I guess the only way I can explain it, she’s determined: ‘Where are you from? Where are your people from?’"

Advertisement