Nicky Campbell tells Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry of the sexual abuse he says he experienced

TW: sexual abuse

Nicky Campbell has appeared in court to give evidence in the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. The Radio 5 Live host described his experiences whilst attending the private school Edinburgh Academy in the 1960s and 1970s.

Nicky, 62, described how he was beaten by one of his teachers and witnessed his friend being sexually abused. The "Long Lost Family" host - who has waived his anonymity - said that Iain Wares, who taught at Edinburgh Academy in the 1970s, was 'one of the worst paedophiles and most prolific in British criminal history'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Daily Mail reported that “[Nicky] compared Wares to predatory paedophile Savile, and said the teacher was known as a 'weirdo' who masturbated pupils.” Nicky also described the alleged sexual abuse he experienced by teacher Hamish Dawson (died 2009) who molested him in front of his class.”

In February 2023 Nicky explained to Times Radio how he had formed a bond with his alleged abuser, Hamish Dawson’s estranged daughter. After she contacted the broadcaster and said that she also held my father in contempt. This led to Jenny Pearson speaking on Nicky’s podcast ‘Different’.

Nicky is one of a number of former pupils that are giving evidence in the ongoing inquiry.

Who is Nicky Campbell?

Nicky is a radio and television presenter from Edinburgh and started his career at Capital radio in 1986. As well as presenting on Radio 1 and Radio 5 Live, Nicky has presented TV shows including "Wheel of Fortune" and "Watchdog". However, he is best known for hosting the TV series "Long Lost Families" alongside Davina McCall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nicky was the perfect host for the show as he himself was adopted when he was just four days old. He decided to trace his birth mother in 1989, and after having children of his own, he then sought out his Irish biological father in 2002.

Who is Nicky Campbell married to?

Nicky has been married to journalist Christina Ritchie (Tina) since 1997. Christina is the former head of Virgin Radio News and was previously the presenter on BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat. Christina is Nicky’s second wife and was previously married to Linda Larnach; the pair divorced after seven years of marriage.

Does Nicky Campbell have any children?

Nicky and Christina live in London’s South Kensington with their four daughters Breagha, Lilla, Kirsty and Isla.