Police are today holding a press conference as the search for missing Nicola Bulley nears its third week.

The mum-of-two disappeared while walking her springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

Lancashire Police are holding a briefing at 11.30am on Wednesday (15 February) as they seek to address disinformation about her disappearance. The briefing will take place as speculation about what might have happened to Ms Bulley has continued to grow in the 19 days since she vanished.

Lancashire Police will hold a press conference as the search for missing Nicola Bulley continues (Photo: PA)

At a press conference on 3 February, the force told the public its “main working hypothesis” is that the mortgage adviser fell in the river during a “10-minute window” between 9.10am and 9.20am that day. The force said her disappearance was not being treated as suspicious.

Despite extensive searching of the River Wyre, which included enlisting the help of specialist underwater search teams, her body has still not been found. Detectives have now extended their search for her to the sea, saying finding her there “becomes more of a possibility”.

A 49-year-old man from Manchester and a 20-year-old woman from Oldham have been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences in relation to emails allegedly sent to Wyre Council members. The man has been bailed pending further inquiries until 12 May while the woman remains in custody.

On Monday (13 February), Wyre Council removed councillors’ contact details from its website due to “inappropriate emails and phone calls” about Ms Bulley’s disappearance. It said it had temporarily removed contact details for “parish and town council members” after Lancashire Police confirmed its investigation.

Nicola Bulley has been missing since 27 January (Photo: PA)

Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said: “We appreciate the emotional gravity of the situation; however we will not tolerate any form of abuse of any of our elected members of Wyre Borough Council or any of the town and parish councils within our borders or our staff.

“The community has shown great strength and resilience during the investigation, and we urge everyone to continue to show compassion and empathy. It is a shame that we have had to take this step at such a difficult time and appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that residents are still able to contact their elected representatives.”

The council added: “Wyre Council will log any reports of abuse and these will be forwarded to the police. Please be respectful.”

Friends of missing woman Nicola Bulley hold missing person appeal posters along the main road in the village in St Michael’s on Wyre (Photo: PA)

A force spokesman said: “We received reports at the weekend of a number of malicious messages having been sent to Wyre Council members. Inquiries led to the arrest of a 49-year-old man from Manchester, on suspicion of malicious communications offences. He has since been released on bail, pending further inquiries, until May 12.

“A 20-year-old woman from Oldham has also since been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and she remains in police custody. inquiries are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, Ms Bulley’s friends and neighbours, including her next-door neighbour and friend Charlotte Drake, have continued to flock to a bridge over the Wyre to lay yellow ribbons with messages which say they still hope she will be found safe and well.