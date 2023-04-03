For the curious.
Nigel Lawson: former Conservative MP and Chancellor dies aged 91 - Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson pay tribute

Nigel Lawson served in Margaret Thatcher's cabinet as Chancellor for most of her premiership

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
2 minutes ago
The Telegraph reports that former Chancellor Nigel Lawson has died aged 91. (Credit: Getty Images)
Former Conservative MP Nigel Lawson has reportedly died at the age of 91.

Lawson served as Margaret Thatcher's Chancellor of the Exchequer for most of her time in office. He was a key component of Thatcher's government, helping to facilitate her privatisation policies.

After leaving his role of MP for Blaby in 1992, Lawson remained heavily involved in politics up until the current day, being noted as a prominent Brexiteer and campaigning for the Vote Leave group.

The former politician leaves behind five children, including his daughter and famous celebrity chef Nigella Lawson. His cause of death has not been released publicly yet.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he took personal inspiration from the politician when he first picked up the role of Chancellor. He said: One of the first things I did as Chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk.

“He was a transformational chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Boris Johnson called Lawson a "giant" of the Conservative Party, adding:  “Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism. He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams.

“He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Deputy PM Dominic Raab added: “Saddened to learn of the passing of Nigel Lawson. He was a giant who changed the political weather, a lodestar for Conservatives, and a kind man always generous with his wisdom.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

