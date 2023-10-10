McGuinness has been spotted participating in demanding training sessions at a camp in the Austrian Alps

Paddy McGuinness and a host of other celebrities will put their nerves to the test by participating in a terrifying high-wire exercise for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer.

The television personality will appear alongside a number of other celebrities in a special series that will begin airing on Tuesday 10 October, as they try a high-wire walk across a yet-to-be-disclosed London landmark while overcoming their fear of heights.

McGuinness, an actor and comedian, has been spotted participating in demanding training sessions at a camp in the Austrian Alps. He and other famous people whose lives have been affected by cancer will be learning their new skill in the series Don't Look Down.

McGuinness, the host of Take Me Out, posted pictures of himself practising in his back garden on Instagram on Friday (6 October). He wrote: "You can see from the video how a gust of wind can completely change everything. Whether in an elevator or on a wire, wind is the enemy!

"Tricky enough when I’m one foot off the ground, not sure how I’ll cope one hundred feet in the air! @su2cuk #dontlookdown #su2c #highwire."

Over the course of six weeks, the famous faces will be guided to overcome their phobias as they take on a variety of physically and mentally taxing training exercises in a summer training camp in the Austrian Alps.

After completing their training under the guidance of the top high wire walkers in the world, the group takes on the most terrifying and dizzying high wire walk possible.