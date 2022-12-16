Paul Kitching was the head chef at 21212 in Edinburgh

Tributes have poured in following the sudden death of chef Paul Kitching.

The restauranter, who ran the five-star 21212restaurant in Edinburgh with his partner Katie O’Brien, has been described as a “true inspiration”. Gordon Ramsay previously described him as “pure talent, driven by a great creative energy; a powerhouse of the north”.

Kitching’s death was announced on social media by his partner, she wrote: “I’m sorry to say the love of my life has gone.” A version of this story first appeared on National World’s sister title The Scotsman.

Tributes have flooded in for the chef following the news. One person wrote: “Paul was such an incredible person – so gifted, insanely creative but also had time to talk to everyone, and to listen. Was an honour to know and work for him.”

“I will never forget my time working at Juniper, he was an amazing, wild, funny, inspirational man,” said another, and another social media user wrote: “He was the most inspiring person I have ever met, genius!”

Katie O'Brien opened 21212 with her partner Paul Kitching in 2009

Reacting to the loss, Chef Dean Banks – of the Pompadour in Princes Street Waldorf Astoria – wrote a moving tribute on Instagram. He wrote: “A true inspiration to thousands of chefs who passed through his doors and to many more. Paul taught me there are no rules in cooking. Lemon tart with Chicken, STP with venison are a few that I mention alot. Paul will live on through his cooking and teaching.

“Paul was my last Head chef before I went out on my own and was truly part of creating me and my style. My condolences to all who loved him and to all who look up to him as one of the greats. He will be missed dearly.”

Kitching and O’Brien opened 21212 in Edinburgh’s Royal Terrace in 2009. Since, the restaurant has received a number of awards – including best new restaurant in the UK, a Michelin star between 2009 and 2019, four AA rosettes and was named Catering in Scotland’s Restaurant of the Year. Kitching was also awarded the Prince Philip medal for services to the catering industry.

