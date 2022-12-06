Greene King customers could face a “Christmas beer drought” if union members and bosses are unable to agree on pay terms

Union members at Greene King brewery have begun a strike amid a pay dispute with bosses. (Credit: Adobe)

Christmas is a traditional time to get a tipple in for many people across the country. However, the Great British pastime might be in jepoardy for some this year after it was announced that union members at brewery Greene King have decided to strike over pay.

Workers are said to have decided on strike action walking out after receiving a “pitiful” pay offer from bosses. It comes as thousands of workers across several industries stage similar walkouts, including rail workers and teachers.

The timing of the strikes means that trade union Unite has warned customers could be facing a “Christmas beer drought”. However, if union members and bosses are able to come to a pay agreement soon, strikes could be called off.

The strike will include staff at sites which brew and distribute Greene King products. This includes products such as Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale.

But when are staff out on strike - and how long will it last? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why are Greene King staff striking?

The pay offer currently on the table for Greene King brewery staff is a 3% increase along with a one-off payment of £650. Trade union Unite had described the offer as “pitiful”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham added that the offer was a “real terms pay cut”. She said: “Greene King’s owners are incredibly wealthy, the failure to offer workers a decent pay rise is all about greed and not about need.

“Unite, which is now entirely focussed on defending the jobs, pay and conditions of its members, will not idly stand by while a wealthy company tries to further boost its profits by subjecting its workers to substantial real terms pay cuts. Unite members at Greene King will receive the union’s complete and total support throughout their dispute.”

When is the Greene King strike taking place?

Greene King union members are currently out on strike. The strike started on 5 December and is scheduled to last until 10 December.

However, further strike action could take place if Unite and Greene King are not able to come to an agreement. The possible dates for further action has not yet been set.

Will Greene King pubs be shut during strike action?

The strike will only involve brewery staff, which means that the only part of the business which will be affected is the production of their own beers and lagers. Staff at Greene King’s 3,100 pubs, restaurants and hotels are not involved in the strike.