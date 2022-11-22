3. Ariana Grande

Pete’s most serious relationship to date was with singer Ariana Grande, age 29. They announced they were dating in May 2018, shortly after Davidson had broken things off with Cazzie David. They got engaged just a few weeks later, and Grande immortalised their relationship with track ‘Pete Davidson’ in which she referred to him as her ‘soulmate’. In October of the same year, however, it was revealed they had split.