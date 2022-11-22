Pete Davidson: dating timeline of girlfriends including Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande
Comedian Pete Davidson has reportedly dated 10 women in the last seven years
Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has had a number of high profile relationships over the past few years.
The 29-year-old American is most well-known as being a cast member of the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live between 2014 and 2022. In his personal life, he seems to have a preference for dating fellow famous faces, and although he hasn’t been without a love interest for longer than a few months since 2015 and even popped the question to songstress Ariana Grande, Davidson is seemingly yet to find long-term love.
After his recent nine-month relationship with reality star Kim Kardashian came to an end earlier this year, Davidson is now said to be dating model Emily Ratajkowski. Here, we take a look at the girls who weren’t quite the one for him.