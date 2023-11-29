Peter Andre GB News: when is Mysterious Girl singer hosting with Ellie Costello, is he replacing Esther McVey
Peter Andre said 'it’ll be a joy to join the GB News family throughout Christmas'
Singer Peter Andre is set to co-host a new show on GB News throughout December, it has been announced. The 50-year-old will be leading the charge on Saturday Morning Live alongside broadcaster Ellie Costello from 10am to noon.
This isn't Andre's first stint on the channel; he previously co-hosted three episodes of Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster's Breakfast show in May when they were away.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expressing his excitement about his new role, the 'Mysterious Girl' singer said: “I can’t wait. Ellie and I got on so well in May, and although I was quite nervous because Breakfast is such a tough gig, I really loved it.
“Viewers are really included in GB News programmes, so there’s an intimacy to your relationship with the audience that’s rare in television”, he added. “I got wonderfully kind feedback from everyone, so it’ll be a joy to join the GB News family throughout Christmas.”
Andre has waded into a few controversial political debates in the past, and could make a great fit for the 'free speech' championing news channel. In 2017, he stood by remarks regarding Donald Trump, despite fans accusing him of endorsing the then-US President's contentious 'Muslim ban'.
The Australian singer reiterated his support for Trump in a magazine column published shortly after the President implemented a policy intended to prohibit citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the United States.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Head of GB News programming Ben Briscoe said: “Peter has proved he’s a natural when it comes to the high demands of anchoring a fast-paced news and current affairs programme. He and Ellie have a wonderful rapport and the warmth of that really came across. We had lots of viewers ask us to give Peter a more regular gig, so this was an easy decision.”
When will Peter Andre be on GB News?
Andre will spearhead Saturday Morning Live alongside Costello, beginning this Saturday (2 December). The programme will air from 10 am to 12 noon.
Saturday Morning Live will take the place of Mornings with Esther and Phil, which concluded earlier in the month due to co-host Esther McVey taking up a Cabinet position, in a role that was jokingly dubbed the Minister for 'common sense'.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.