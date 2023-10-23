Former Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington took to her Instagram to reveal that she is ‘truly heartbroken’ after losing her baby daughter at 20 weeks pregnant

Rebecca Adlington with husband Andy Parsons. Rebecca revealed news of the tragic late miscarriage of her daugher on Instagram. Photograph by Getty

Former Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington revealed news of her tragic miscarriage at 20 weeks pregnant on Instagram and said that “I don’t really have the words right now but unfortunately we went for our 20 week scan this week and they discovered no heartbeat. I gave birth to our angel, Harper on Friday at 7pm. We held her, and had time with her. We will forever love and remember her always.”

Following the announcement, Rebecca Adlington has been flooded with support from fans and celebrity friends. Singer Sophie Ellis Bextor said “I’m so sorry xxx Harper.” whilst radio and television presenter Zoe Hardman said “I’m so so sorry, sending so much love to you and the family xxx.”

Who is Rebecca Adlington married to?

Rebecca Adlington is married to Andy Parsons, a facilities manager, who previously worked as a sales assistant at Disneyland Paris and was also a project manager at a property management company. The couple met on dating app Bumble in 2018, Rebecca was previously married to swimmer Harry Needs.

Rebecca and Andy married in Cheshire in front of 80 guests and Rebecca brought tears to Andy’s eyes after surprising him by playing Tom Odell’s ‘Grow Old With Me’ as she walked down the aisle.

Does Rebecca Adlington have children?

Rebecca Adlington has a son with husband Andy, and gave birth to Albie Bennett Parsons in March 2021. She has an eight year old daughter Summer from her marriage to Harry Needs.