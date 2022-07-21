Balding’s husband, James L Conway, confirmed she had died on 18 July after battling ovarian cancer

Actress Rebecca Balding has died aged 73 following a battle with ovarian cancer.

The star, was famed for a her roles in Soap and Charmed, is survived by her husband James L Conway, who she met while auditioning for the 1981 horror movie The Boogens, and her daughters Sarah and Kathleen, and her grandchildren.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her husband sadly confirmed her death to Deadline that she had passed away on 18 July in Park City, Utah.

Who was Rebecca Balding?

The actress was best known for her role in Soap and starred in the show’s first two seasons between 1977 and 1979.

The show was a spoof of daytime dramas and proved to be controversial during its run.

She also starred as Alyssa Milano’s boss on the original Charmed, which aired from 1998-2006.

Rebecca appeared in several other US television hits, including Melrose Place, Beverly Hills 90210, Home Improvement, MacGyver, Family Ties, Hotel, Matt Houston Cagney & Lacey, Starsky and Hutch and The Bionic Woman.

She was also a stalwart of many horror movies during her career, starring in Silent Scream and The Boogens.

Her most recent film appearance was in 2005’s Yesterday’s Dreams.

Tributes

Among the tributes paid was her cousin Caroline Williams, who tweeted: “While we were not close in adulthood, she was a profound influence on my curiosity about show business and acting.

“Mother, wife, actress. Did it all.”

Fans of Rebecca’s have also paid tribute on social media.

One user tweeted: “Not Aunt Jackie/Elise!! Lord this hurt my heart to hear about. RIP Rebecca Balding.”

Another agreed: “I loved her and interactions with Phoebe. They eventually became like mother and daughter”.

A third added: “R.I.P Rebecca Balding.

“My condolences to her family and friends.