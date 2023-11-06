The Cenotaph will host the National Service of Remembrance on 12 November

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The National Service of Remembrance will be held at The Cenotaph this weekend.

The annual event takes place on Remembrance Sunday each year - which falls on 12 November in 2023 - at Whitehall in London. Members of the Royal Family will take part and pay tributes alongside members of the Cabinet, Opposition Party leaders, former Prime Ministers, as well as the Mayor of London and other ministers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives of the Armed Forces, Fishing Fleets and Merchant Air and Navy will be there, as well as faith communities and High Commissioners of Commonwealth countries. Veterans will march passed the Cenotaph during the service.

The National Service of Remembrance is one of the major events taking place in the UK over the Remembrance weekend. The Festival of Remembrance will take place at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, 11 November.

But if you are wanting to head to the service at The Cenotaph this weekend, you might be wondering if tickets are needed. Here's all you need to know:

Do you need tickets for the service?

A member of the armed services gives a salute at the Cenotaph. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Members of the public do not need tickets to watch the ceremony from the streets in London. But be advised that you may have to arrive with plenty of time to ensure a spot to view the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On its website, the Royal British Legion explains: "No passes or tickets are required by members of the public who wish to watch the ceremony from the pavements along Whitehall and Parliament Street."

For those who wish to take part in the Remembrance Service you need to apply in advance. Find out more in our section below - but note applications are closed for 2023.

Can you take part in service?

Veterans are able to apply to take part in the Remembrance Service at The Cenotaph each year. It is limited to 10,000 participants, the RBL confirm.

On its website, the RBL adds: "Each year, veterans participate in the March Past. Places to take part in the Cenotaph March Past on Remembrance Sunday 2023 will be allocated through service and unit associations. This year, for the first time, applications will also be open to veterans who are not members of an association.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The number of people who can take part in the March Past is limited to 10,000 people due to capacity and the amount of time participants can reasonably be expected to stand."

However applications are now closed for 2023. Check the Royal British Legion's website in 2024 for details on how to apply to take part next yer.

The following are eligible to take part:

Ex-service personnel and civilians from the UK and the Commonwealth who have served the Crown.

Wives, husbands, or civil partners of those who have died as a result of their service in His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

A carer of a veteran requiring wheelchair assistance.