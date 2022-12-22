The musician wrote on Instagram: “I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing.”

All sexual assault charges against Rex Orange County have been dropped. Credit: Getty Images

Rex Orange County - real name Alex O’Connor - has shared a statement revealing that all sexual assault charges against him have been dropped.

In October, the 24-year-old musician was charged with six counts of sexual assault. He was accused of assaulting a woman on six occasions between 1 and 2 June - allegedly twice in London’s West End, once in a taxi, and three times at his home in Notting Hill.

O’Connor pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared at Southwark Crown Court, and was subsequently released on unconditional bail. A provisional trial date was set for 3 January, 2023.

But on Thursday (22 December), O’Connor shared a statement on social media which revealed that all charges from the Crown Prosecution Service have been dropped.

He wrote on Instagram and Twitter: “Today, all charges against me have been dropped. The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial. I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind.”

Alex O’Connor, a.k.a. Rex Orange County, released a statement on social media revealing that all charges against him had been dropped. Credit: Getty Images

The musician also said he wanted to clear up “inaccuracies” which had circulated since the news broke, since he legally could not comment while proceedings were active. He explained: “I would like to clarify some details around what I was accused of, as I have not been able to address this until now and inaccuracies about the case have circulated. I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to six charges of sexual assault.

“The only evidence against me was the individual’s account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me.

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone involved and I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support.”

When the charges were first levelled against O’Connor, he did not personally address the accusations. However, a representative said: “Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

Back in July, a month after the alleged assaults took place, O’Connor cancelled a series of tour dates towards the end of 2022. He confirmed that his show at Gunnersbury Park in London on 13 August would be the last of the year.

