Rex Orange County will be joined by debbiesthuglife DJ and Artemas

Rex Orange County will play a huge outdoor concert at Gunnersbury Park.

The singer, who’s real name is Alexander James O’Connor, will play a show at the outdoor venue in London on Saturday (13 August).

If you are going or thinking about buying tickets, here is all you need to know:

When is Rex Orange County’s Gunnersbury Park concert?

It will take place on Saturday 13 August.

Doors will open at 3.30pm and Rex Orange County will be on stage 8.30pm.

Where is Gunnersbury Park?

Gunnersbury Park is a park in the London Borough of Hounslow between Acton, Brentford, Chiswick and Ealing, West London, England.

The full address is: Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ

What is the capacity and can you get tickets?

Gunnersbury Park has a capacity of 20,000 for the Rex Orange County show, Festival Republic says.

Ticketmaster is showing “low availability” for the concert on Saturday (13 August).

What songs could Rex Orange County play?

Rex Orange County performs on stage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, January 18, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The setlist for the Gunnersbury Park concert has not yet been revealed.

Rex Orange County released a new song on Friday (12 August) called THREAT.

His most popular songs on Spotify are:

THE SHADE

Pluto Projector

Best Friend

Television/ So Far So Good

Sunflower

His most recent tour THE WHO CARES? TOUR included shows at SWG3 Galvanizers in Glasgow, Scotland, on 2 August.

The songs he played at the show have been confirmed by Setlist.fm as;

MAKING TIME

KEEP IT UP

AMAZING

ONE IN A MILLION

Television/So Far So Good

10/10

7AM

THE SHADE

Lovin' You (Minnie Riperton cover)

4 Seasons

Untitled

Happiness

Always

Corduroy Dreams

OPEN A WINDOW

IF YOU WANT IT

Never Enough

Sunflower

Best Friend

Loving Is Easy

WHO CARES?

Who are the support acts and what is the timings?

The doors open at Gunnersbury Park at 3.30pm on Saturday (13 August).

There are two support acts before Rex Orange County.

They have been confirmed as: debbiesthuglife DJ and Artemas

The timings for the concert at Gunnersbury Park are as follows:

3.30pm - doors open

5pm - debbiesthuglife DJ

7.10pm - Artemas

8.30pm - Rex Orange County

What has been said about heatwave?

Festival Republic, the organisers of the concert, have issued an update on the heatwave.

On its website it says: “In light of the current heatwave, sealed bottles of water that are 750ml or less will now be permitted on site.

“Empty and reusable bottles are also permitted. We strongly advise that everyone brings a reusable bottle to refill at the water points noted on the map.

“Sun cream of any size will be permitted and we will be giving out both sun cream and after sun on site.

“We have also created a shaded area for customers who wish to get out of the sun.”

How to get to Gunnersbury Park?

The closest tube stations are:

Acton Town Tube Station and South Ealing Tube Station

You can also catch the E3 bus travelling towards Acton Town which will drop you outside the Popes Lane entrance.