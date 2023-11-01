Why is Robert De Niro in court? Allegations from former personal assistant Graham Chase Robinson
Robert De Niro is in court facing allegations made by his former personal assistant Graham Chase Robinson
Robert De Niro, 80, is in federal court over allegations he discriminated against his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson, 41. A legal battle between the two has been going on for the past four years, the trial began in New York City on Monday (October 30).
According to reports made by the Mail Online Robert De Niro's former employee has accused the actor of discrimination while working for his company, Canal Productions. On the second day of the trial (Tuesday) the actor allegedly became flustered as he took to the stand to fight allegations he had subjected Robinson to years of abusive language, unwanted physical advances and misogyny.
The Oscar winning actor faced questioning over an incident where he allegedly ordered his assistant to scratch his back. The court heard that when Robinson asked him to use a back scratcher he declined as he reportedly preferred the way she did it. The actor admitted to asking his former staffer to scratch his back twice and said: “You got me!”
In a sudden outburst the father of seven yelled “I never used any disrespect or lewdness or weirdness as you're trying to imply. Shame on you, Chase Robinson! God da**it! I'm sorry.” There are also reports that the award winning actor urinated whilst on the phone to his ex-assistant and called her a b**** to her face whilst she worked for him.
Graham Chase Robinson worked for Robert De Niro as his assistant from 2008 until she resigned in 2019. It is believed she rose to the position of vice-president of Canal Productions (a company owned by De Niro). She is seeking $12 million in damages for severe emotional distress and reputational harm.
Robinson's lawsuit comes after De Niro’s company launched an initial lawsuit against her in 2019 accusing her of improper spending. This included transferring over $450,000 worth of airline miles from the company to her own personal account and spending tens of thousands more on personal items, food and travel and spending her days binge watching Netflix. Both lawsuits will be settled in the same trial which is expected to last two weeks.