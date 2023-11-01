Robert De Niro is being sued his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson (Getty)

Robert De Niro, 80, is in federal court over allegations he discriminated against his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson, 41. A legal battle between the two has been going on for the past four years, the trial began in New York City on Monday (October 30).

According to reports made by the Mail Online Robert De Niro's former employee has accused the actor of discrimination while working for his company, Canal Productions. On the second day of the trial (Tuesday) the actor allegedly became flustered as he took to the stand to fight allegations he had subjected Robinson to years of abusive language, unwanted physical advances and misogyny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oscar winning actor faced questioning over an incident where he allegedly ordered his assistant to scratch his back. The court heard that when Robinson asked him to use a back scratcher he declined as he reportedly preferred the way she did it. The actor admitted to asking his former staffer to scratch his back twice and said: “You got me!”

In a sudden outburst the father of seven yelled “I never used any disrespect or lewdness or weirdness as you're trying to imply. Shame on you, Chase Robinson! God da**it! I'm sorry.” There are also reports that the award winning actor urinated whilst on the phone to his ex-assistant and called her a b**** to her face whilst she worked for him.

Graham Chase Robinson worked for Robert De Niro as his assistant from 2008 until she resigned in 2019. It is believed she rose to the position of vice-president of Canal Productions (a company owned by De Niro). She is seeking $12 million in damages for severe emotional distress and reputational harm.