Ex-Manchester City striker Robinho has been told that he will serve a nine-year prison sentence after being convicted of the rape of a woman in Italy. (Credit: Getty Images)

Former Manchester City player Robinho will serve a nine-year prison sentence for his part in the gang rape of a woman, a Brazilian judge has ruled.

The ex-striker, 40, was convicted of the sexual assault of the woman at an Italian nightclub in 2013 following a trial in 2017. He was one of six men involved in the assault, with Robinho residing in his native Brazil over the past seven years despite his conviction in Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former footballer has made numerous unsuccessful attempt to appeal the conviction, with Italian authorities previously issuing an international arrest warrant after he left the country. Robinho has continued to deny his part in the sexual assault of the woman, but a Brazilian court has now ruled in favour of Italy's request to have him serve his nine-year prison sentence in his home country.

Nine ministers out of 15 at Brazil's Superior Court of Justice (BSCJ) voted in favour of the request. It came after the countries clashed over where the former AC Milan player should serve his sentence, with Brazilian authorities eventually backing down from their preference to have the ex-striker serve his sentence in the country he was convicted in.

Robinho was a well-known face of the footballing world, becoming one of Brazil's biggest exports in the late 2000s. He spent time with successful European teams such as AC Milan and Real Madrid, from where he moved to the Emirates for two years in 2008 for £32.5m.