Robinho: former Manchester City strike to serve nine years behind bars after gang rape of woman in 2017
Former Manchester City player Robinho will serve a nine-year prison sentence for his part in the gang rape of a woman, a Brazilian judge has ruled.
The ex-striker, 40, was convicted of the sexual assault of the woman at an Italian nightclub in 2013 following a trial in 2017. He was one of six men involved in the assault, with Robinho residing in his native Brazil over the past seven years despite his conviction in Italy.
The former footballer has made numerous unsuccessful attempt to appeal the conviction, with Italian authorities previously issuing an international arrest warrant after he left the country. Robinho has continued to deny his part in the sexual assault of the woman, but a Brazilian court has now ruled in favour of Italy's request to have him serve his nine-year prison sentence in his home country.
Nine ministers out of 15 at Brazil's Superior Court of Justice (BSCJ) voted in favour of the request. It came after the countries clashed over where the former AC Milan player should serve his sentence, with Brazilian authorities eventually backing down from their preference to have the ex-striker serve his sentence in the country he was convicted in.
Robinho was a well-known face of the footballing world, becoming one of Brazil's biggest exports in the late 2000s. He spent time with successful European teams such as AC Milan and Real Madrid, from where he moved to the Emirates for two years in 2008 for £32.5m.
He was capped at international level for Brazil 100 times in his career. Robinho ceased playing in 2020 after his contract with Santos was scrapped due to controversy over his signing amid the sexual assault conviction.
