Woman who lost her arm in vicious dog attack is suing RSPCA for £200K

A woman who lost her arm after being mauled by her American bulldog is suing the RSPCA claiming the charity knew the dog was aggressive.

Joanna Harris fostered 15-month-old Kiwi from a rescue centre and is now seeking £200,000 in damages over the life-changing injuries she suffered in the attack on 3 September 2021. The 49-year-old was in her own home when she was forced to pull the bulldog’s jaws off her other pet dog Bo, only for the animal to then turn and maul her instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unable to release Kiwi’s grip from her arm, she rushed to the garden and shouted for a neighbour to call the police and an ambulance. The savage dog pulled and shook her arm before trying to set its teeth into her neck.

When police arrived 20 minutes later, Kiwi was still latched onto his foster mum. Despite their efforts, officers were unable to drag the American Bulldog off Joanna and were forced to taser him three times to subdue the out of control canine.

Kiwi was ‘aggresive to staff at the rescue centre’

Joanna Harris with Kiwi. Picture: SWNS/ NationalWorld Graphics Team

Joanna, from Crowborogh, East Sussex, was taken to hospital with her left bicep exposed, no blood supply or mobility in her arm, and further injuries on her right arm, hand and leg. Doctors were unable to save her arm and surgeons were forced to amputate, while Kiwi was put down by vets.

Before she took Kiwi in, the dog had allegedly been aggressive to staff and inflicted minor injuries. On 26 August 2021, just a week before the attack, the dog tried to bite Joanna but remained in her care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the vicious attack a week later, Joanna is seeking damages of more than £200,000 through the High Court. Her lawyers insist the RSPCA breached the Animal Act because it should have known the dog was aggressive by its previous behaviour, and by allowing Kiwi to be fostered when it was unsafe.

Irwin Mitchell, representing Joanna, added the RSPCA failed to remove Kiwi from her house when Kiwi first tried to bite her. The RSPCA has denied liability.

‘How I was attacked will stay with me forever’

Joanna said: “It’s almost difficult to put into words what happened to me and the impact it’s had. I’ve always loved and grown up around dogs and really wanted to give a dog a home and a new life. What happened that day and how I was attacked in my own home is something that will stay with me forever.

“It was absolutely terrifying. Even when the police arrived Kiwi didn’t want to let go. The pain I was in was excruciating and I knew I was in a bad way. However, nothing prepared me for the news that I had to have my arm amputated. At that moment my life changed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I lost a lot of confidence and independence. I became a lot more reliant on friends and family, even for things such as getting dressed and food shopping, things many people take for granted. I try and remain as positive as I can and want to focus of my recovery, but I feel I deserve answers to the concerns I have.”

Joanna has had her ‘life changed’ by the attack

Joanna, who works in the financial industry, had to take substantial time off work due to her injuries. Chani Dhaliwal, the expert serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, added: “Joanna has faced an incredibly difficult time coming to terms with the physical and psychological impact of the incident which has changed her life forever.

“Her case vividly highlights the devastating effect such incidents can have on people. Understandably she has a number of concerns about what happened and whether more could have been done to prevent her horrific injuries.