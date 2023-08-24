The former New York City mayor was indicted for his alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results

Rudy Giuliani’s mugshot has been released after the former Donald Trump lawyer handed himself into authorities at a jail in Georgia.

The former New York City mayor was indicted along with Trump and 17 others for their alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The charges allege he acted as former US president Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator, and that he tried to compel state lawmakers in Georgia to illegally appoint electoral college electors favourable to the former president.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giuliani surrendered himself to an Atlanta jail on Wednesday 23 August, with his bond set at $150,00 (£118,00) second only to Trump’s $200,000 (£157,000). Trump is expected to hand himself into Fulton County Jail on Thursday 24 August.

So, who is Rudy Giuliani, what is his net worth, is he married and was he in Borat? Here’s everything you need to know about Trump’s former lawyer.

Who is Rudy Giuliani?

Giuliani was born in New York City on 28 May, 1944. The 79- year- old is best known for being a top federal prosecutor and the Mayor of New York from 1994 to 2002.

He graduated from New York University School of Law in 1968 and served as the United States Associate Attorney General from 1981 to 1983 and the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1983 to 1989. During this time as a prosecutor he earned a reputation as a “mob buster”, using the Rico act to take down New York City crime rings.

Rudy Giuliani poses for his mugshot in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A member of the Republican Party, he was elected as New York Mayor in 1994, running for two consecutive terms and drawing praise and an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth for his handling of the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Giuliani was a strong supporter of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, making frequent media appearances in support of him. Following Trump’s 2020 defeat to Joe Biden, Giuliani was chosen to lead the legal efforts to overturn the results.

Away from politics, Giuliani drew criticism for his appearance in the US version of the Masked Singer which caused judge Ken Jeong to walk off stage.

What is he charged with?

Giuliani was indicted along with Trump and 17 others for their alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Reported by PA, he is charged with making false statements and soliciting false testimony, conspiring to create phoney paperwork and asking state lawmakers to violate their oath of office to appoint an alternate slate of pro-Trump electors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking outside the Fulton County jail on Wednesday (23 August), Giuliani described the case as a “fight for our way of life”. He told reporters: “I am very, very honoured to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life.

“This indictment is a travesty. It’s an attack on not just me, not just president Trump, not just the people in this indictment, some of whom I don’t even know – this is an attack on the American people.”

What is Rudy Giuliani net worth?

As of August 2023, Celebrity Net Worth have estimated that Giuliani has a fortune of $10 million.

Is he married?

Giuliani has been married three times. In 1968 he married his first wife, Regina Peruggi, 75, who he stayed with for 14 years before filing for an annulment which was granted in 1983. He married his second wife Donna Hanover, 71, in 1984, with the pair having two children, Andrew, 37, and Caroline, 34. The couple divorced in 2002, with Giuliani marrying his third wife, Judith Nathan, 67, in 2003. Their relationship ended in divorce in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In September 2022, Nathan opened up about their marriage and divorce. Reported by the Daily Mail, she claimed he was “not the man I married”, explaining: “We, for a long time, were a very good team. Then things changed”.

Was Rudy Giuliani in Borat?

Giuliani was an unsuspecting interviewee in Sacha Baron Cohen’s 'Borat 2' which was released in 2020. In the film, he is interviewed by the 24-year-old Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s 15-year-old daughter.

Giuliani stated at the time there was nothing “inappropriate” about his behaviour, explaining he was tucking in his shirt during a scene which appeared to show him put his hand down his pants. Reported by NBC News, Cohen responded to the remarks on The Late Show in October 2020.

The Borat creator said: “Well, he said that he did nothing inappropriate and, you know, my feeling is, if he sees that as appropriate, then heaven knows what he’s intended to do with other women in hotel rooms with a glass of whiskey in his hand.