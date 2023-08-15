Donald Trump has been indicted with scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023. Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump has been charged with illegally attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia.

The former US President has been indicted on counts that include forgery, racketeering, and violating an oath of office as prosecutors accused him of a sweeping criminal conspiracy designed to keep himself in power. Eighteen of his allies - including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani - have also been charged.

It marks the second time Trump has been charged in connection to his alleged scheme to overturn the will of United States voters after losing to Joe Biden in 2020 - and the fourth time he has faced criminal charges this year. He has denied all allegations.

The 97-page indictment details dozens of acts by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the battleground state. These include hectoring Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State to find enough votes to keep him in power, pestering officials with bogus claims of voter fraud, and attempting to persuade the state’s politicians to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of electoral college electors favourable to Trump.