Donald Trump faces three new charges in documents case including inducing and employee to delete security camera footage

Donald Trump has been accused of asking an employee to delete CCTV footage at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The former president is currently facing an indictment charging him with mishandling classified documents.

Other charges included in the indictment involve retaining classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements.

The new indictment brings three fresh charges against Trump including attempting to “alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal evidence” himself and persuading someone else to on his behalf. The latest charge - filed under the Espionage Act - accuses Trump of showing a classified national security document to visitors at his golf club.

The office of the special council has proposed that Donald Trump induced property manager Carlos De Oliveira to delete footage from the private club. According to the indictment, De Oliveira seeked out resident information technology expert, Yuscil Taveras, and informed his “the boss” wanted the security footage deleted, the New York Times reports.

The months-long investigation is being led by special counsel Jack Smith. Prosecutors have said Trump took roughly 300 classified documents to his residency in Palm Beach after leaving the White House. 100 of which were seized by the FBI in August during a search of the home.