The BBC Radio 2 DJ is temporarily stepping back from his weekend show to care for his mum after she experienced a "bad fall" while on holiday

Rylan Clark has said that he is "praying" for his mum Linda after he had a "bad fall" while on holiday.

The BBC Radio 2 weekend DJ told followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he would be stepping back from his show this weekend to care for his mother after she was forced to have surgery as a result of her fall. In a statement shared on the social media site, Rylan said: "So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she's had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here."

He added: "She's not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated. My priority at the moment is my mum."

The former Strictly It Takes Two presenter added that he would be taking some time away from his BBC Radio 2 show 'Rylan on Saturday' to care for his mum Linda. Veteran host Scott Mills has stepped in to cover his show in the meantime.

Rylan said: "Cheers Scott for covering me at Radio 2 and thanks to the people out here that have sent their well wishes. Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Will update you on mummy Linda as and when I can x."