Sarah Harding died from breast cancer in September 2021.

Girls Aloud members will be taking part in a 5k run in memory of Sarah Harding to raise money for charity.

Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola will all be running in Hyde Park today (24 July).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is still time for you to take part in the Race for Life for Sarah.

Here is all you need to know:

When is Race for Life for Sarah?

The event will take place on today (24 July).

It will start at 11am.

What is Race for Life for Sarah?

It is 5k run in memory of former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding.

She died in 2021, having previously been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

Where is it?

It will take place at Hyde Park in London.

The full address is Hyde Park, Off South Carriage Drive, London, W1J 7NT.

Sarah Harding attends the UK Premiere of Run For Your Wife (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Which Girls Aloud members are taking part?

The following member of Girls Aloud will all be doing the 5k Race for Life for Sarah.

Cheryl

Kimberley Walsh

Nadine Coyle

Nicola Roberts

How can you enter and what does it cost?

You can enter the Race for Life For Sarah via Cancer Research’s website.

It costs:

£14.99 for young adults

£14.99 for adults

£10 for children

Children under the age of six can enter free of charge and with no registration needed.

What do you get if you take part?

As well as the sense of achievement for completing the 5k, you will also get the following when you sign up for the Race for Life for Sarah:

A commemorative ‘I Race for Sarah’ back sign

A fundraising pack and emails with tips and tricks on how to fundraise

Your running number

Access to the Race for Life Super Supporters Facebook group - become a part of the supportive Race for Life community

A Race for Life medal at the finish line!

Can you take part if you aren’t in London?

If you are unable to make the trip to Hyde Park, you can still take part in the Race for Life for Sarah.

You can sign up to do the race at home on any day in 2022.

If you pick this option, it is free and you can do the run anywhere you want - at any distance from 3k, 5k to 10k.

For those who sign up for the option to do the run at home, they will get:

A Race for Life medal to wear with pride! Simply raise £50 and we’ll automatically send you your medal in the post.

Your very own Cancer Research UK Giving Page to personalise. Edit it and share it with all of your friends and family so they know you’re taking part. Did you know? If you set a target on your fundraising page, you can raise 46% more sponsorship!

A digital fundraising pack that includes a “I Race for Sarah” back sign and emails full of training and fundraising tips to help support you with your Race for Life for Sarah at Home

Access to the Race for Life Super Supporters Facebook group - become a part of the supportive Race for Life community

Who was Sarah Harding?

She was best known as being a member of Girls Aloud.

Sarah Harding’s career began in 2002 when she took part in ITV reality series Popstars: The Rivals.

She won a place in Girls Aloud and the group went onto have huge success.

In 2020 she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Cancer Research’s website it describes Sarah as: “Girls Aloud’s big-hearted, platinum blonde belter! The dynamic, outspoken ‘rock-chick’ of one of the UK’s most successful pop bands, who could light up a room just like she lit up a stage.

“Propelled to fame in 2002, after winning a place in Girls Aloud on TV talent show, Popstars – The Rivals, Sarah and her bandmates, Kimberley, Cheryl, Nicola and Nadine, went on to become the UK’s biggest selling girl group of the 21st century.