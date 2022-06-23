The baby will be Mollie King and her cricket player partner Stuart Broad’s first child

The Saturdays singer Mollie King has announced that she and her cricketer partner Stuart Broad are expecting their first child, with both parties sharing the news on their respective Instagram accounts.

This is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Mollie King?

King is an English singer and a member of the group The Saturdays, which was formed in 2007 and, alongside King, consists of Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Rochelle Humes and Vanessa White.

She was born on 4 June 1987 in Wandsworth, London, and came to be part of The Saturdays when record label Polydor Records held auditions to find members for the group.

The Saturdays attends the BAFTA Soho House Grey Goose after party at the Grosvenor House Hotel on February 21, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images For Grey Goose)

When the group formed, they began recording their debut album whilst touring with Girls Aloud on their Tangled Up tour. As part of The Saturdays, King has enjoyed 13 top 10 singles and eight top 5 singles, including the UK number one What About Us.

The Saturdays have released four studio albums together - Chasing Lights (2008), Wordshaker (2009), On Your Radar (2011) and Living for the Weekend (2013).

The band has been on indefinite hiatus since 2014, however in October 2015, King signed a solo deal with Island Records. She released her debut solo single, Back to You, in 2016.

Mollie King attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In 2017, King appeared on the 15th season of Strictly Come Dancing, where she was paired up with professional dancer AJ Pritchard. She made it all the way to the semi-final but was ultimately eliminated from the competition.

She has appeared in a number of other TV programmes as well, including guest presenting Blue Peter, Lorraine and This Morning.

Since 2018, King has co-hosted BBC Radio 1 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays alongside Matt Edmondson.

Starting September 2022, she is set to begin presenting Future Pop on BBC Radio 1 on Thursday from 8pm to 10pm.

Who is her partner Stuart Broad?

Broad is an English cricketer who plays for the England cricket team as a bowler.

Born in Nottingham on 24 June 1986, Broad, a right-arm seam bowler and left-handed batsman, began his sporting career at Leicestershire, where he stayed from 2005 to 2007.

Stuart Broad of England during a nets session at Lord’s Cricket Ground on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

He transferred to Nottinghamshire in 2008 for whom he still plays domestically today.

Broad was included in the England one-day squad for the one-day internationals against Pakistan in 2006 and, a few days later, was named Young Cricketer of the year by the Cricket Writers’ Club.

In the 2009 Ashes series at the Oval, Broad was awarded the Man of the Match in the fifth Test.

England bowler Stuart Broad in bowling action during an England nets session ahead of the test series against New Zealand at Lord’s Cricket Ground on May 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Broad was awarded an MBE in the 2016 Birthday Honours list for his services to cricket.

He was previously nominated for Sports Personality Of The Year but lost out to Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton.

His father is Chris Broad, who played cricket for England from 1984 to 1989 and who is currently a cricket official.

Are they married?

King and Broad, both 35, have been dating since 2018 and it was revealed in January 2021 that the pair had gotten engaged.

At the time, King posted a picture of herself and Broad sharing a kiss, with her engagement ring prominently on display. She wrote in the caption: “A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad”

Broad posted the same picture to his own account with a short but sweet caption: “The best way to start 2021 @mollieking”

A wedding date has not yet been announced by either King or Broad.

The two have been engaged since January 2021 (Photo: Mollie King/@mollieking)

Speaking to the Express earlier this month, Broad said: “It’s obviously been a tricky time to plan a wedding. We were looking at trying to do it last summer but then it just felt too risky, that it might get cancelled.”

He said that, as it stands, “everything is booked up”, so he and King might have to “play a slight patience game at the moment”.

When asked if there was a date or a venue, he said: “No we haven’t got as far as that but it’s certainly at the forefront of our minds and it will happen at the beginning of next year.”

When did they announce the pregnancy?

King posted the announcement on her Instagram account on Wednesday (22 June) with a picture of herself and Broad kissing her baby bump.

In the caption she wrote: “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon [heart emoji]”

King’s Saturdays bandmates were among the first to offer their congratulations, with Frankie Bridge writing “Can. Not. Wait!” and Rochelle Humes said “Best news ever”.

The other members from the girl group also shared their support with Vanessa White commenting “Incredible news!”, and Una Healy adding a string of heart emojis.

Broadcaster Matthew Edmondson, who King currently presents a Radio 1 show with, also shared his best wishes.

He said: “Congratulations guys. What a beautiful picture. That baby has no idea how lucky it is to have you both as parents”.