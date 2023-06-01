For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
ITV chief to face MPs over This Morning's Phillip Schofield saga
Deadline passes to give Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps to Covid-19 inquiry
Bournemouth beach death victims weren’t hit by boat, police say
Man charged with five counts of murder after New Zealand hostel fire
Scottish government to tackle wildfire awareness after 6000ha blaze

Set For Life results: full list of numbers as winner of £10,000-per-month lottery prize urged to come forward

The winning Set For Life ticket was bought in Gloucestershire

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

A lottery player who has won £10,000 every month for 30 years has been urged to come forward.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the ticket, for the Set For Life draw-based game, was bought in the Stroud area of Gloucestershire. It matched the five main numbers – 10, 32, 36, 39, 43 – and the Life Ball number two in the draw, which took place on 18 May 2023.

The ticket-holder now has until 14 November this year to claim their prize. Anyone not in possession of their ticket but who believes they won can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, though this must be within 30 days of the draw.

Most Popular

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, and what a way it would be to start the summer. We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

The prize money, plus all interest generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects if the ticket is not claimed before the deadline.

Related topics:National LotteryGloucestershire2023