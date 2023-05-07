For the curious.
Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

A claim has been staked for the £46.2 million jackpot prize won by a UK ticket-holder in Friday’s EuroMillions draw.

The UK ticket-holder was one of three winners to take a share of the £138 million jackpot on 5 May. The other winning tickets were bought in France and Switzerland.

This was the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2023, Camelot said. Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, added: “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim.

Lottery tickets for the EuroMillions jackpot

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.” Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public.

Last year, there were six EuroMillions jackpot winners in the UK, with prizes totalling more than £820 million. The biggest EuroMillions win of 2022 was £195 million from the draw on July 19 and was claimed just a day later. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

More to follow.

