It is the second largest jackpot win in Mega Millions lottery.

One lucky person has scooped an incredible $1.3bn on the Mega Millions lottery.

It is the second largest win in the history of the draw.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner purchased their ticket in the state of Illinois, it has been announced.

The draw took place yesterday (29 July).

Here is all you need to know:

What were the winning numbers?

The full list of winning numbers on the billion dollar Mega Millions draw were:

13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14.

Where was the ticket sold?

It was sold in Illinois - so make sure to triple check your ticket if you purchased one in the state!

How much has been won?

The prize ended up being $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash).

The final value was higher than the estimate based on actual sales.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on 15 April.

This is the fifth Mega Millions jackpot won to date this year. The fun started with a $426 million prize in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8, $110 million in Minnesota on April 12 (that state’s very first Mega Millions jackpot win), and $20 million in Tennessee on April 15.

A person buys a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a store on July 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

What is the record win on the lottery?

The $1.3bn win on the Mega Millions was actually just the second largest jackpot ever won in the game’s 20 year history.

It is topped by the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on 23 October 2018.

For reference, the National Lottery in the UK’s record win is £195,707,000 on the EuroMillions.

How have Mega Millions reacted?

Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, currently serving as Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said: “Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon! Better still, this exciting jackpot run has had a significant positive impact on the revenues for good causes raised by our member lotteries.”

What other prizes were won on Friday?

While the jackpot win is the big news, there were other big prizes won Friday night.

Twenty-six tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize.

Six of them included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X on Friday night, and are worth $2 million each: Three were sold in Florida, and one each in Arkansas, Iowa and Pennsylvania.

The other 20 second-tier prizes are worth $1 million each and were won in 15 different states: two each in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas; and one each in California, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

For matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball, 375 tickets have a third-tier win. Of those, 68 also included the optional Megaplier and are worth $20,000 each; the remaining 307 win the standard $10,000 prize.In total, there were 14,391,740 winning tickets sold across all nine prize tiers in the 29 July drawing, including the single jackpot-winning ticket.

How long has Mega Millions been running?

Orginially known as The Big Game, it launched in 1996.

It was rebranded as Mega Millions in 2002.