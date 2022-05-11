One lucky ticket-holder has become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner after scrooping the £184 million EuroMillions jackpot

The huge jackpot means the winner can now afford to buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London’s affluent Hyde Park.

The win has also catapulted the ticket-holder to the top of the National Lottery’s rich list, and makes the holder worth more than footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.

It also places them higher than several celebrities, including singer Adele (130 million) and boxer Anthony Joshua (£115 million) on the Sunday Times Rich List.

Only 14 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous record-holder claiming a cool £170 million in October 2019.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9, and one ticket matched all seven to win £184,262,899.10.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, “What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the incredible £184 million EuroMillions jackpot – they have become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

Who has won the biggest lottery jackpots?

Scooping the lottery jackpot is a game of chance and while the majority of us lose out, some lucky players have managed to score the top prize.

A total of 15 players have now won a jackpot of more than £100 million in the history of the National Lottery, with the biggest ever winner being crowned on Tuesday (10 May) with a huge £184 million prize.

Here’s a run down of the 10 biggest UK lottery winners, all from EuroMillions draws, and what some of the lucky ticket-holders did with their enormous fortunes.

Anonymous, £184,262,899.10

The most recent winner shot straight to the top of the National Lottery’s rich list on 10 May, with a £184 million prize.

The winner is yet to be confirmed, with players being urged to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky ticket-holder.

Anonymous, £170,221,000

Before the most recent win, the second biggest winner of the National Lottery scooped £170 million in October 2019.

The winner, who has remained anonymous, matched all the numbers in a Must Be Won draw.

Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000

Colin and Chris Weir won £161 million in July 2011 (Photo: Getty Images)

Colin and Chris Weir from Largs, North Ayrshire, won £161 million in July 2011 and are the biggest winners to have gone public.

Mr Weir invested £2.5 million of his fortune in his beloved Partick Thistle football club, which led to one of the stands at the stadium being named after him.

He went on to acquire 55% shareholding in the club which was to be passed into the hands of the local community upon his death. He died aged 71 in December 2019.

The couple also used their winnings to set up the Weir Charitable Trust in 2013 and donated £1 million to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014. They divorced in the same year as Mr Weir’s death.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000

Adrian and Gillian Bayford won 190 million euro in a EuroMillions draw (Photo: Getty Images)

In August 2012, Adrian and Gillian Bayford won 190 million euro in a EuroMillions draw, which amounted to just over £148 million.

The couple used their winnings to buy a Grade-II listed estate in Cambridgeshire, complete with cinema and billiards room.

The home was later sold in 2021, some years after the pair divorced.

Anonymous, £123,458,008

An anonymous winner scooped £123 million in a Superdraw rollover jackpot in June 2019, making them the fourth biggest National Lottery winner ever.

Anonymous, £122,550,350

After nine rollovers, one lucky ticket-holder bagged more than £122 million in April 2021 and opted not to go public about their win.

Anonymous, £121,328,187

Another anonymous winner earned a cool £121 million fortune in a Superdraw jackpot rollover in April 2018.

Frances and Patrick Connolly, £114,969,775

Frances and Patrick Connolly won almost £115m (Photo: Getty Images)

Frances Connolly, a former social worker and teacher, set up two charitable foundations after she and her husband Patrick won almost £115 million on New Year’s Day in 2019.

Ms Connolly estimates that she has already given away £60 million to charitable causes, as well as sharing her winnings with her friends and family.

She enjoys using her fortune to help people and finds the thrill of giving to others addictive, saying: “It gives you a buzz and it’s addictive. I’m addicted to it now.”

Anonymous, £113,019,926

This anonymous ticket-holder shot straight to the top of the National Lottery rich list after winning £113 million in October 2010, but has since dropped several places as bigger wins have been recorded since.

Anonymous, £111,540,000

The only winning ticket for this Superdraw jackpot in June 2021 was sold in the UK, with the anonymous winner scooping £111 million.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The Euromillions draw is held twice a week, with the first draw taking place on a Tuesday and the second on a Friday.