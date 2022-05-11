The ticket-holder will become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner

A lucky ticket-holder has won a huge EuroMillions jackpot and will become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.

The prize stands at an eye watering £184m - which will propel the winner to the top of the National Lottery’s rich list.

Only 14 players have ever won more than £100m and the previous record was an anonymous winner who took home £170 million in October 2019.

But are you destined to join these lucky winners?

Have those tickets ready to check and all your superstitions done - here’s everything you need to know about the winning numbers.

What were the winning Euromillions numbers for Tuesday 12 May?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw are:

3, 25, 27, 28 , and 29

The Lucky Stars are:

04 and 09

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The Euromillions draw is held twice a week.

The first of these draws is held on a Tuesday and the second draw is held on a Friday.

Both draws normally take place from between 8.15pm and 8.45pm and can be watched live on the National LotteryYouTube channel.

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker results?

Alongside this evening EuroMillions draw, the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker was also drawn.

Those taking part in the EuroMillions draw are also given a code which, if matched with that draw, guarantees them a £1m prize.

The Millionaire Maker code for Tuesday 10 May was:

MKLC24921

What were the winning Thunderball numbers for Tuesday 12 May?

Alongisde the Euromillions results, the Thunderball results were also drawn.

£500,000 is up for grabs in this week’s draw.

The numbers are:

1, 14, 23, 24, 31

The Thunderball is 1.

What was the Euromillions prize breakdown?

Here is the Euromillions prize breakdown for the draw on 10 May - with one lucky winner scooping an incredible £184,262,899.10.

Match 5 numbers and 2 Stars

UK winners: 1

Prize per winner: £184,262,899.10

Match 5 numbers and 1 Star

UK winners: 0

Prize per winner: £0

Match 5 numbers

UK winners: 2

Prize per winner: £18,492.70

Match 4 numbers and 2 Stars

UK winners: 18

Prize per winner: £892.40

Match 4 numbers and 1 Star

UK winners: 461

Prize per winner: £76.00

Match 3 numbers and 2 Stars

UK winners: 1,108

Prize per winner: £34.70

Match 4 numbers

UK winners: 928

Prize per winner: £26.30

Match 2 numbers and 2 Stars

UK winners: 16,450

Prize per winner: £7.70

Match 3 numbers and 1 Star

UK winners: 18,678

Prize per winner: £7.40

Match 3 numbers

UK winners: 40,908

Prize per winner: £6.20

Match 1 number and 2 Stars

UK winners: 87,754

Prize per winner: £3.50

Match 2 numbers and 1 Star

UK winners: 269,659

Prize per winner: £3.60

Match 2 numbers

UK winners: 583,417

Prize per winner: £2.60

Has the Euromillions winner been identified?

No, not yet - so get checking those tickets and, if you think you have won, give Camelot a call.