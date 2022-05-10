The EuroMillions draw is held twice a week with life changing amounts of money to be won

Millions of people take part in the EuroMillions each week for the chance to win a life changing amount of money.

Jackpots run into millions of pounds - and sometimes hundreds of millions of pounds - as participants dream of a big financial windfall.

Here’s all you need to know about entering the EuroMillions, when the draws take place, time of the next one and how much it costs to play in the UK.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The EuroMillions are drawn every Tuesday and Friday.

The next EuroMillions drawn will take place on Tuesday 10 May 2022.

What UK time are the numbers drawn?

The EuroMillions numbers are drawn at 7.45pm (BST).

What is the latest EuroMillions jackpot?

The latest EuroMillions jackpot stands at an estimated £184 million.

To win the jackpot you need to be the only person to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.

The amount you can win reduces the fewer main numbers and lucky stars you get.

This week, five main numbers and one lucky star could bag you £130,554.30, whereas five numbers will see a return of £13,561.20.

At the other end of the scale, two main numbers only will see you win the equivalent of one ticket - £2.50.

All participants in the EuroMillions will also gain an automatic entry to the UK Millionaire Maker, with a £1 million jackpot.

How do I play the EuroMillions?

It costs £2.50 to play EuroMillions by visiting the National Lottery website to enter.

Once there you can pick five numbers from 1-50 and two lucky stars from 1-12, or try a lucky dip for randomly selected numbers.

There is the option to play on a Tuesday or a Friday, or both, and the number of weeks you would like to play for.

Participants can play up to seven lines of numbers and buy up to 10 pay slips at a time.

Tickets can be bought online every day from 6am to 11pm.

But if you’re playing on draw day - Tuesday or Friday - you’ll need to buy your ticket before 7.30pm.

How do I know if I’ve won the EuroMillions?

EuroMillions participants can check their results online.