EuroMillions draw had a jackpot of £110M on Friday

One lucky ticketholder has scooped Friday’s £110 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What a fabulous night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s amazing £110M EuroMillions jackpot!

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

Here is all you need to know:

What are the winning numbers?

The latest EuroMillions draw took place on Friday (2 September) night.

The winning numbers from the draw were 07, 12, 13, 20 and 45 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 03 and 12.

How can you claim your prize?

If you have purchased your ticket online, here is how to claim your EuroMillions prize:

Up to and including £500

Prizes will be paid directly into your National Lottery account shortly after the draw and the winnings can either be transferred into your bank account or used to fund future ticket purchases.

Over £500 up to £30,000

You will need to confirm during the claim period (180 days from the date of the draw) that the prize should be transferred into your bank account via the debit card registered to your online account.

Over £30,000 up to £50,000

These prizes can be claimed by calling the National Lottery Customer Care Team on 0333 234 44 33 to arrange payment of your winnings.

Please have your ticket or play number and account details to hand.

Over £50,000

You will need to contact the National Lottery Customer Care Team on 0333 234 44 33 to claim your prize.

A National Lottery representative will arrange for you to receive your prize in person at an agreed location such as your home or a Regional Lottery Centre.

If you bought your ticket from an authorised retailer:

Up to £100

Prizes can be claimed from any official lottery retailer.

Over £100 up to £500

Can be claimed from any authorised retailer provided that they have sufficient funds available and that your ticket has not yet been validated.

If your ticket has already been validated then you must return to the retailer who originally validated your ticket or claim your prize at a National Lottery affiliated Post Office.

Over £500 up to £50,000

Can be claimed either at a National Lottery affiliated Post Office or by sending your winning ticket and completed claim form (for prizes over £500 only) by post to:

The National Lottery

Accounts Dept

PO BOX 287

Watford

WD18 9TT

Claim forms are available from some retailers or by contacting the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50.

Over £50,000

You must first contact the National Lottery and arrange for your prize to be awarded at an agreed location such as your home or Regional Lottery Centre.

You will be required to provide proof of identity and complete a claim form in order to receive your prize.

Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30M is generated every week for good causes across the country.

“This supports everything from local projects making a difference where you live, to our nations’ athletes at the recent Commonwealth Games.”

How does £110M jackpot rank?