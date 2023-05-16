Seun Kuti turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters after he was accused of assaulting a police officer

Nigerian musician Seun Kuti has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the news in a post on Twitter on Monday (15 May) which explained that Kuti turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja, Nigeria.

The statement from Lagos police explains that Kuti has been placed “under arrest in line with the law.”

Kuti is the son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and has spent most of his life preserving and extending his late father’s musical and political legacy as the leader of his dad’s former band Egypt 80. He is an award winning musician in Nigeria and his arrest has attracted huge attention amongst his followers and fans.

But what is the nature of the allegations against Kuti and how has he responded to the situation?

Here is everything you need to know.

Why was Seun Kuti arrested?

The Afrobeat music star was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer. An order was made for the arrest of the Grammy-nominated saxophonist on Saturday (13 May) after a viral video was posted which appears to show him on a road, shouting and apparently pushing and smacking a police officer.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin tweeted: “Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and representatives.”

Hundeyin added: “He has been placed under arrest in line with the law. The command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.”

Before his arrest Kuti claimed on Twitter that the police officer had attempted to kill him and his family, but did not explain how.

After his arrest Kuti added: “I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation! I also pray to the IG that whoever is wrong should be indicted.”

Slapping a police officer is a serious offence in Nigeria, and if charged and found guilty, Kuti would face the possibility of three years in jail.

Who is Seun Kuti?

Kuti is the youngest son of Fela Kuti, a musician viewed as a pioneering figure for Afrobeat music - which essentially is a genre which mixes funk and jazz together.

Fela Kuti was also an activist who was extremely critical of the Nigerian military regimes throughout his life. He died in 1997, but his son Seun has continued his legacy in music and is the leader of his former band Egypt 80.

His son first started to play in the band at the age of nine and he succeeded him as leader when he was just 14 years of age. Kuti has enjoyed huge success throughout the course of his career and he was nominated for a Grammy in 2019 for his album Black Times.

Seun Kuti has a following of over 360,000 people on Instagram and 172,000 people on Twitter.