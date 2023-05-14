Met officers who shot dead two dogs to be probed by police watchdog

For the curious.
Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Officers who shot two dogs in the street after they allegedly attacked a woman are being investigated by the police watchdog.

Louie Turnbull, 46, was tasered and arrested after police blasted his pets in front of him in Limehouse, east London. Cops said they were called to reports of a woman being attacked and that the animals were killed when they were not brought “satisfactorily under control”.

Scotland Yard said the woman had a injury to her leg, but she was not taken to hospital and no ambulance was called. Witnesses at the scene said she may have been caught up in her dog’s lead as it was being attacked.

Flowers at the scene on Commercial Road, Limehouse. Picture: SWNSFlowers at the scene on Commercial Road, Limehouse. Picture: SWNS
Turnbull was charged with one count of being the person of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing an injury, and having a dog while disqualified from owning a dog. At Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (9 May) he pleaded not guilty to the first offence but admitted the second charge.

Two witnessed who saw the dogs being shot lodged complaints about the officers. On Friday (12 May) the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it will investigate the incident.

On Thursday (May 1) the Met referred the two complaints to the IOPC and the watchdog determined they need independent investigation. The force confirmed the officers involved are still on operational duties.

Amanda Rowe, IOPC regional director, said: “We understand the public concern regarding this incident and it is appropriate that it should be independently investigated. We will examine whether the actions of the officers involved were reasonable and proportionate in all of the circumstances and in line with relevant policy and procedure.”

Turnbull is next due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court in June.

