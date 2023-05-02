The family of murdered pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to her, saying she was the “happiest person you could ever meet”.

The body of the 35-year-old was found at a property in Jura Street, Glasgow, at about 8.40am on Tuesday 25 April. She was 29 weeks pregnant at the time, and her unborn baby - who had been named Jayden - did not survive.

Police Scotland launched a murder investigation including searches of Mugdock Country Park. The body of her partner, David Yates, whom police had been seeking in connection with her death, was recovered on Thursday after searches of Mugdock reservoir, north of Glasgow.

Ms Sturrock’s parents, Colin and Lorna Sturrock, paid tribute to their daughter in a statement released through Police Scotland. They said: “We are devastated following the deaths of our daughter, Marelle, and soon to be grandson, Jayden Sturrock.

Marelle Sturrock (Photo released by Police Scotland)

“Marelle was the happiest person you could ever meet and was always looking to help others the best she could. Marelle and her partner doted on each other, and this incident has come as a total shock to all who knew her.

“We would like to thank family and friends; colleagues at Sandwood Primary School; Police Scotland officers, both in the Highlands and Glasgow, for their efforts and comforting support following our tragic event.

“Our family would like everyone, including the press, to respect our privacy at this very sad and difficult time.”

An investigation into Ms Sturrock’s death is continuing and last week, police said there was nothing to suggest anyone else was involved.

Marelle Sturrock and David Yates

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc), the watchdog for Police Scotland, last week said it has launched a probe into Ms Sturrock’s death.

A spokesman said: “The Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed the Pirc to carry out an investigation into the death of Marelle Sturrock on April 25 2023 within Jura Street, Glasgow. Once our inquires are complete a report will be submitted to COPFS.”

Marelle Sturrock

Ms Sturrock had exchanged excited messages with friends on her Facebook profile about her baby. After the tragic announcement of her death, headteacher Fiona Donnelly said in a letter: “It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff.

“I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.”

Ms Sturrock was from the Scottish Highlands but moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts. She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education.