The former leader of the country had been suffering from illness for a long period of time

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed has died at the age of 73. (Credit: Getty Images)

United Arab Emiriates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed has died at the age of 73.

The leader’s death was confirmed by the UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs on 13 May.

Khalifa had been battling from a long-term illness before his death, having passed official public engagements onto his brother Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in recent times.

The country has been placed into a 40-day period of mourning, with flags flown at half mast, and workers in the country have been given a three-day suspension as a result of his death.

Who was Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed?

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed was born in Abu Dhabi in September 1948.

Born into the UAE’s founding family, he was the son of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He succeeded his father as emir of Abu Dhabi and president of the UAE after his death 2004.

Prior to this, Khalifa picked up official enagements on his father’s behalf as he battled illness.

During his time on the throne, he was believed to be one of the world’s wealthiest head of states, with hundreds of billions of pounds in assets.

The Burj Khalifa - the tallest building in the world - was named after Khalifa after Abu Dhabi provided Dubai with $10billion to pay off their debts.

How did Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed die?

In 2014, the monarch suffered from a stroke.

Khalifa underwent surgery and was said to be in a stable condition after the procedure.

However, following this, he pulled back from public life, leading many to believe that his health has deteriorated.

Khalifa passed many public engagements onto his brother Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

His remained leader in official capacity, however due to his retraction from public life many believed his brother to be de-facto leader of the country.

What properties did Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed own in UK?

As one of the wealthiest monarch on the plant, Khalifa is said to have a considerable amount of assets.

While he was alaive, he was president of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which manages $875billion in assets, as well as amassing a family wealth of $150billion.

Among his assets includes a $5billion London propery portfolio.

This includes the Time Life Building in New Bond Street, Berkeley Square House in Mayfair, One Kesington Gardens and 3 Hans Crescent in Knightsbridge.

Who is the new leader of UAE?

As of yet, there has not been any official announcement on a successor to Khalifa.