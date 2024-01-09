Sinead O'Connor cause of death: Singer died of natural causes, coroner confirms
Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes, it has been revealed
Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes, a coroner has confirmed. The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' singer, aged 56, was found unresponsive at her home in London in July last year.
Detectives did not treat the star's sudden death as suspicious and today officials at Southwark Coroners Court confirmed that she had died of natural causes.
The Irish music legend is survived by three children. Her son Shane passed away in 2022 at the age of 17. In her final social media post, the star tweeted a picture of her late son, writing: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”
Sinead was born in Dublin on December 8 1966. She rose to fame in the late 1980s with her debut album ‘The Lion and the Cobra’, and she became a household name in 1990 thanks to her version of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U’.
The tune received worldwide recognition and earned the star several Grammy nominations. Sinead eventually won the 1991 Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance, but chose to not attend the awards.
