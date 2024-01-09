Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes, it has been revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes, a coroner has confirmed. The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' singer, aged 56, was found unresponsive at her home in London in July last year.

Detectives did not treat the star's sudden death as suspicious and today officials at Southwark Coroners Court confirmed that she had died of natural causes.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 3: Irish singer Sinead O'Connor attends the Irish Meteor Awards aftershow party at Renards nightclub March 3, 2003 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Irish music legend is survived by three children. Her son Shane passed away in 2022 at the age of 17. In her final social media post, the star tweeted a picture of her late son, writing: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

Sinead was born in Dublin on December 8 1966. She rose to fame in the late 1980s with her debut album ‘The Lion and the Cobra’, and she became a household name in 1990 thanks to her version of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U’.