National treasure Attenborough, known for narrating shows such as Blue Planet, has been given two special accolades by the royal family

Sir David Attenborough has received a second knighthood , over three decades after he received his first.

The iconic environmentalist and broadcaster was given the prestigious honour on Wednesday 8 June.

So, exactly what knighthood has Attenborough been awarded and who gave it to him?

Also, what is his age, what is his net worth and how can you watch his shows?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Sir David Attenborough after being appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on June 8, 2022 in Windsor, England.

Has David Attenborough been given an award?

Sir David Attenborough has been given a second knighthood by Prince Charles , for services to television broadcasting and conservation.

He has now been appointed a higher accolade, a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael And St George, because of his documentaries about the natural world and his campaigning to save it.

The Prince of Wales, who is himself known to be a committed environmentalist, bestowed the honour on national treasure Attenborough at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

When was David Attenborough given his first knighthood?

Sir David was first knighted by the Queen in 1985 in that year’s Birthday Honours

Her Majesty awarded Attenborough with the Knights Bachelor honour.

The 1985 Queen’s Birthday honours lists were announced on 15 June 1985.

What other award has David Attenborough been nominated for?

Sir David has also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, joining Pope Francis and the World Health Organisation on the list of this year’s candidates.

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize is an award that will be announced in October 2022 by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

According to the Nobel Committee, there are 343 candidates for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, of which 251 are individuals and 92 are organisations.

Who is David Attenborough?

David Attenborough, whose full name is David Frederick Attenborough, is a broadcaster, biologist, natural historian and author.

He is best known for writing and presenting, in conjunction with the BBC Natural History Unit, the nine natural history documentary series forming the Life collection, a comprehensive survey of animal and plant life on Earth.

He has become a national treasure, although he is said to dislike the term himself.

He’s been awarded numerous awards over the last 50 years, including his knighthood, a CBE in 1974 and an Order of Merit in 2005.

He is also the only person to have won BAFTA awards for programmes in black and white, colour, high-definition, 3D, and 4K.

His television credits span eight decades. He narrated every episode of the long-running BBC series Wildlife on One and in his later career has voiced several high-profile BBC wildlife documentaries, among them The Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

Attenborough’s work as a broadcaster has also mirrored his work as an author. He wrote an accompanying volume to each of his nine Life documentaries, along with books on tribal art and birds of paradise.

He has also contributed forewords and introductions to many other works, including those accompanying Planet Earth, Frozen Planet, Africa and other BBC series he has narrated.

How old is David Attenborough?

David Attenborough is 96 years old.

That means he is the same age as Queen Elizabeth II.

He was born on 8 May 1926, just two and a half weeks after the Queen who was born on 21 April 1926.

Who was David Attenborough’s wife and does he have children?

David was married to Jane Elizabeth Ebsworth Oriel for 47 years before her death in 1997.

The couple married in the 1950, but Jane died after she collapsed with a brain haemorrhage at the age of 70.

They had two children together, Robert and Susan, who are both thought to be in their 50s or 60s.

Little is known about Robert and Susan, as they seem to have chosen a life out of the public eye and Attenborough has not spoken much about his family.

Robert is a senior lecturer in bioanthropology for the School of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Australian National University in Canberra.

It’s widely reported that daughter Susan is a former primary school headmistress.

What is David Attenborough’s net worth?

David Attenborough is worth a reported $35 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How can I watch David Attenborough’s shows?

David Attenborough’s shows are available to watch across multiple platforms.

Blue Planet, David Attenorough’s Zoo Quest in Colour and Attenborough’s Paradise Birds are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer .

Our Planet, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, Life in Colour with David Attenborough, and Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet are available to watch now on Netflix .